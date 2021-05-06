The San Antonio Spurs fell 126-94 to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Wednesday night, falling for the fifth consecutive game.

The loss sees San Antonio clinging to the 10th and final play-in spot, just 2.5 games ahead of the 11th place New Orleans Pelicans.

Luka Samanic scored 15 points to lead the Spurs. Devin Vassell and Drew Eubanks each had 14 for San Antonio, who is clinging to that final play in game and must go 5-2 to secure a spot.

“Heâ€™s not a decision-maker yet,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said of Samanic. “Heâ€™s a little bit rote. I think he thinks ahead what he might do, but the minutes help him. Heâ€™s a talented kid, heâ€™s got some great physical skills and he can shoot.”

Utah was led by Jordan Clarkson’s 30 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 for the Jazz, who won their third straight and improved to 29-4 at home with the victory.

Despite the loss for the Spurs, this game was more about the young players improving and getting some much needed playing time.

“The more opportunity they get, the more comfortable they will get out there,” Vassell said. “Both work their asses off, and I am just excited to see them go out there and play confidently.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 31-34 on the season and will hit the court on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings on the road.

