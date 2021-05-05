The San Antonio Spurs are currently on a four-game skid, and their grueling schedule doesn’t get any easier as they take on the same Utah Jazz team that dismantled them 110-99 on Monday night in a game that was never that close.

The Spurs sit at 10th place in the Western Conference with a 31-33 record. They are two full games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans so chances are that they have secured a spot in the play-in tournament, but they would take on a very tough Memphis Grizzlies team in the tournament that has given them problems with their athleticism.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA at 47-18. They have won their last two games and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Streaming info



Date: 5/5/21

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Arena: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, AT&T Sports Network

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Derrick White, Trey Lyles (Out)

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Udoka Azabuike (Out)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Devin Vassell

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

Slow starts have plagued the Spurs all season long, and it was one of their biggest issues on Monday night. They let the Jazz build up a lead in the first half and then clawed back in the second half, but it was too little too late.

“We got to figure out a way to come Wednesday ready to compete, because that second half we competed really well with them,” Spurs guard Dejounte Murray said. “I think we competed way more than we did in the first half — starting with myself.”

The two other key factors are three-point shooting and rebounding. As discussed in a post yesterday, the Spurs did a good job defending the three, but couldn’t knock in many of their own. They were also completely dominated on the boards all night and will need more of an effort from Jakob Poeltl to keep Rudy Gobert off the glass

Jazz Projected Starting 5

PG: Royce O’Neal

SG: Joe Ingles

SF: Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Georges Niang

C: Rudy Gobert

Jazz Analysis

Rudy Gobert got pretty much everything he wanted on Monday night, scoring easily in the paint, grabbing 15 rebounds, and turning away Spurs drives at the rim. With Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell out, the Jazz needed Gobert and he delivered on both ends of the floor.

“We tried to make them earn everything they got,” Gobert said. “When we play that way, it’s really hard for the other team to play us because we have so many weapons.”

Aside from Gobert’s big night, Bogdanovic had 25 points, Niang scored 11, Joe Ingles had 13 points and nine assists and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for 16 points as he played against his hometown team.

The Jazz were somewhat limited from beyond the arch on Monday, and if they can start knocking those shots down with regularity as they have done all season, it could signal a very tough game for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs and Jazz DFS PicksÂ

Rudy Gay was one of the standouts for the Spurs, but because of his limited playing time, the go-to will always be Dejounte Murray. He seemed to be ready for the challenge and looked forward to another matchup with the Jazz. He is available for a $7.6k salary on DraftKings and is projected for 36.3 fantasy points.

For the Jazz, Gobert is projected for another big night against Poeltl and the other Spurs bigs. He is projected for 40.1 points and has a salary of $8.7k.

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting

Spurs Spread: +6.5

Spurs Moneyline: +210

Jazz Spread: -6.5

Jazz Moneyline: -250

Over/Under Points Total: 218.5 points

The Jazz are heavy 6.5-point favorites to win at home tonight and extend their win streak to five games. They are 27-4 at home this season.

Betting information via Lineups.com. NBA betting is only legal in sportsbooks in some states like New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. If you’re in a state with legal sports betting, you can signup through an exclusive sign-up bonus from Bovada.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs and check back for a full game recap after the game.ï¿¿

