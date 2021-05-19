The San Antonio Spurs are playing for their playoff lives tonight as they head to Beale Street for their single-elimination play-in matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs lost the regular-season series against the Grizzlies, winning just one of the three games, with the Grizzlies winning pretty dominantly in a stretch of back-to-back games back in late January and early February.

While many pundits are predicting the Grizzlies to win the play-in and going on to play the winner of the Lakers and Warriors game, the young Spurs will be looking to stop the playoff drought, but it’ll take two consecutive wins to make that happen.

The Spurs have lost four straight, and are 2-8 in their last 10 games so they’ll have their work cut out for them tonight.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Streaming info



Date: 5/19/21

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Arena: FedExForum Center, Memphis, NY

Channel: ESPN

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Derrick White, DaQuan Jeffries, Luka SamanicÂ (Out), Trey Lyles (Questionable)

Grizzlies: Sean McDermott, Grayson Allen (Out)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker IV

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

The Spurs just made it to the regular-season finish line, but they did so losing their last four games and 10 of their last 12. But that’s all history now as they try to earn a playoff berth. But it’ll take a win tonight and one more win to make that happen.

One encouraging sign was that the Spurs were able to battle to within two points of the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, one day after they were blown out by 37 points by the same Suns.

“This is an opportunity for us to go and try to capitalize on,” San Antonio guard DeMar DeRozan said. “Go out there and start with one game, get another game and see what happens from there.”

If the Spurs can play like they did in a recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks, they give themselves a better chance at winning tonight. The matchup between Dejounte Murray and Ja Morant should be one to watch. Morant has gotten the better of Murray this season, but Murray has also played well in games against the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies Projected Starting 5

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Dillon Brooks

SF: Kyle Anderson

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Grizzlies Analysis

The Grizzlies had won five straight games before dropping their regular-season finale to the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis has played well against the Spurs this season by getting multiple players involved and by finding success from beyond the arch, which the Spurs have struggled to defend.

“We got two games to get to the playoffs, something that we had a goal at the beginning of the year to do,” Dillon Brooks said. “It’s right there so we go to keep our head down, let it sting for a little bit, and on the 19th, we got San Antonio so it’s not going to be an easy game.”

Like the Spurs, the Memphis Grizzlies are also looking to get back to the playoffs. They have not made it to the postseason since 2017, so they’ll be looking to change their fortunes and extend their season a bit longer tonight at home.

San Antonio Spurs and Grizzlies DFS PicksÂ

DeMar DeRozan is a safe bet for the Spurs, but Dejounte Murray seems to be in a different mindset tonight as he attempts to put his team on his back and carry them on to a second play-in game.

Murray is available on DraftKings for $6.3k and he’s projected to bring in a total of 35.9 fantasy points.

His matchup tonight is the pick for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant has had success against San Antonio and at his $8.3k salary, he is projected for 36.8 fantasy points.

Spurs vs. Grizzlies Betting

Spurs Spread: +4

Spurs Moneyline: +150

Grizzlies Spread: -4

Grizzlies Moneyline: -170

Over/Under Points Total: 222.5 points

The Grizzlies are four-point favorites to win at home tonight. The Spurs are 38-12-15 against the spread and are 17-16 on the road

