Fresh off a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the San Antonio Spurs begin a back-to-back tonight in Brooklyn against the Nets. The Spurs are eyeing the play-in tournament and can secure their spot with a win tonight.

The Spurs are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 2.5 game advantage over the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and seem to be in line for a play-in tournament battle with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets will not have to worry about a play-in tournament as they are second in the East with a 45-24 record. They will be looking for their third straight win tonight, but this is the second night of a back-to-back for them.

San Antonio will be looking to avenge their March 1 124-113 overtime loss to the Nets.

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets Streaming info



Date: 5/12/21

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Arena: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, YES2

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Derrick White (Out), Trey Lyles (Questionable)

Nets: Kyrie Irving (Day-to-day), James Harden (GTD), Chris Chiozza, Spencer DinwiddieÂ (Out)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker IV

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

The Spurs had won just one of five games in the month of May before Monday night’s showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Spurs had also been struggling on offense since Derrick White was sidelined and their three-point defense had also struggled, but they bucked that trend as they caught fire in the first half against Milwaukee, scoring 87 points in the first half.

“It was a good night against a hell of a team, a championship-caliber team, well-coached,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We have to be just thrilled with it, but not too satisfied. We are still in a big battle.”

The Spurs had seven players reach double figures in the game and they were able to close out a game where they had an early lead, which was a problem in their recent game with Boston. Four players scored 20 or more points. That’s an encouraging sign as they face yet another Eastern Conference power who has multiple weapons and can be deadly on the perimeter.

Nets Projected Starting 5

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: James Harden

SF: Joe Harris

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Blake Griffin

Nets Analysis

Just as the Spurs found balanced scoring in their win against the Bucks, the Nets had to do the same last night in their 115-107 win over the Chicago Bulls, especially as Kyrie Irving was out for the second half.

“I feel like everyone’s been chipping in the whole season and this is another night,” Kevin Durant said. “We got eight in double figures, everybody played extremely well on the defensive side of the ball and we got a solid win.”

Durant led the team with 21 points and eight assists. Bruce Brown, who was a thorn in the Spurs’ side in their first matchup this season, had 15 points and 10 rebounds and showed that he’s capable of being a difference-maker.

Look for the Nets to utilize Joe Harris, Brown, and Landry Shamet to spread the offense and test the Spurs perimeter defense.

San Antonio Spurs and Nets DFS PicksÂ

While DeMar DeRozan is projected for the higher fantasy point total, Dejounte Murray has put together some strong games as of late, especially against Milwaukee. If Irving plays, you can expect Murray to be ready and willing to take on the challenge. At his salary of $7.1k, he’s projected to finish with 36 points. Lonnie Walker has also been on a nice run lately and he’s available at a crazy low salary on DraftKings of $4.5k which could be a nice bet to round out your roster.

For Brooklyn, Harden is Mr. Fantasy. He has a salary of $10,600 and he is projected to finish with 56.6 points. Look for Durant to also have a solid fantasy night.

Spurs vs. Nets Betting

Spurs Spread: +3

Spurs Moneyline: +130

Nets Spread: -3

Nets Moneyline: -150

Over/Under Points Total: 232 points

The Nets are three-point favorites to win at home tonight and extend their win streak to three games. They are 25-8 at home this season.

Betting information via Lineups.com. NBA betting is only legal in sportsbooks in some states like New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. If you’re in a state with legal sports betting, you can signup through an exclusive sign-up bonus from Bovada.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs and check back for a full game recap after the game.

