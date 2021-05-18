By now, everyone knows that the San Antonio Spurs are going to need shooters this offseason. There are plenty of options in this upcoming draft with Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp being one of them. The 6-foot-6, 212-pound junior would be a likely second-rounder should he decide to stay in the draft down the road.

Depending on what the Spurs do in the first round, Wieskamp could be the perfect complementary piece for the offense. He’s a guy who can step in off the bench and knock down threes while rebounding the ball pretty well for his size. Here are some of his stats from this past season.

Stats

14.8 PPG, 0.9 SPG, 1.7 APG, 6.6 RPG

49.1 FG%, 46.2 3P%, 67.7 FT%

22.7 PER, 120.5 ORtg, 101.4 DRtg

Wieskamp is an excellent shooter and would immediately give the Spurs a boost in that regard. He is great in spot-up situations, but he is also adept at throwing the pump fake and getting his shot off one dribble or driving in deeper. While his assist numbers are low, he is good at finding teammates on the drive. He’s a willing passer but does find himself hoisting shots on rare occasions when he feels the offense has stagnated.

Defense might be a small concern for Wieskamp as he won’t be a true 3-and-D player. He is passable on that end of the floor, but he’s not one of the quicker guys that will be in the rotation. He is strong enough to play in the NBA and is a good enough athlete to do so as well. But he will have to improve his foot speed or get thrown on slightly bigger players to hide his lack of quickness.

Ideally, the San Antonio Spurs would find Wieskamp in the second round of the NBA Draft. Wieskamp is currently ranked 69th on TradeNBA’s consensus big board. There is a chance he doesn’t get selected at all. If that becomes the case, he would be an awesome candidate for an undrafted free agent.

