At the end, on Thursday, May 6th, one nation will finish with the gold. The Russian men's national under-18 ice hockey team triumphed over the national squad of the Czech Republic 11-1 in the final group stage encounter of the 2021 IIHF

Sweden won the bronze medal in huge goals!! Swe 8- Fin 0. Tonight Russia and Canada will play at 9 pm EST set to gold medal game. Start watching the final match.

One of the players leading the charge for Canada at the Texas-based tournament is forward Dylan Guenther, who posted an impressive 12 goals and 12 assists in 12 games this season for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.

In 2021, Canada ran the table in the preliminary round, scoring 32 goals in four games before defeating the Czech Republic 6-2Â and Sweden 8-1Â in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Connor Bedard, at just 15, leads the team with 12 points (six goals, six assists) â€” eight of those in the last two games. He needs just two points to tie Connor McDavid’s record for the most by a 15-year-old, per Hockey Canada.

8⃣ points (5G 3A) in the last 2 games 1⃣2⃣ points (6G 6A) in the tournament (2 back of @cmcdavid97 for most by a underager) 1⃣5⃣ years old Connor Bedard asks … are you not entertained?#U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/cMw50n8EsC — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 6, 2021

p class=”block-element__p”>But he’s not the only one putting up points for the kids wearing the maple leaf. Team captain Shane Wright leads the team with seven goals and is tied with Mason McTavish and Francesco Pinelli for second in points (11). Wright, by the way is a 2022 draft prospect, while McTavish and Pinelli are expected to go in the top 20 in this year’s draft.

The Canadians will face a formidable foe in the Russians, who are backed by the 1-2 punch of Matvei Michkov and Nikita Chibrikov. Michkov is just 16 years old (2023 draft) and leads the tournament with 11 goals. He also sits atop the leaderboard with 13 points, tied with team captain Chibrikov,Â who is a top prospect for July’s draft.

The Russian team scored nine points in four games and is currently in the lead in Group B. Later on Sunday, teams from Finland (second place, eight points) and the US (third place, six points) will meet in the concluding group encounter. The Czech Republic is in the fourth place with four points, while the German team is in the last place (0 points). Four teams from each group will proceed to the quarter-finals. More update

The opponent of Russia in the quarter-final games will be determined after all group stage encounters. The Czech Republic will play against Canada.

The 2021 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship is the 23rd tournament event of its kind that has been organized annually since 1999 for players of top national teams under the age of 18. The 2020 championship, which was scheduled to be hosted by the US cities of Plymouth and Ann Arbor, Michigan, was cancelled due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

