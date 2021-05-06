The U.S. National Team fell to Sweden by a final score of 5-2 in the quarter-final round on Monday in Frisco, Texas. Tonight Team Canada will face off Team Russia U18 for the Gold Medal game. The IIHF u18 World Hockey Final game settled at 9 PM EST.

Here’s everything you need you to know, when where, and how to watch Russia vs Canada Under-18 Hockey game tonight, as well as the latest rosters of both teams.

Canada vs Russia Match Info



When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 @ 9pm EST / 2pm PST

Where: Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Canada moved into the gold medal game with an 8-1 semifinal win over SwedenÂ that was much closer than the final score indicated. The game was scoreless after one period and Canada held a narrow 2-1 edge through two before exploding for six goals in the final 20 minutes.

Watch Russia vs Canada Live

Worlds IIHF U18 Final: Canada vs Russia game preview

Scoring. Special teams. Goaltending. The tournamentâ€™s two most prolific entries are on a collision course in the gold medal game. Canada and Russia rank in the top two offensively for shooting percentage, power-play efficiency and save percentage, with both attacks having the ability all on their own to win gold.

At the forefront will be the lights-out trio of Bedard, Wright and Matvei Michkov. Bedard has eight points (5G 3A) in his last two games and sits just two points back of McDavidâ€™s mark for points by a 15-year-old (14), Wright is a one point behind Bedard and has scored in all four games he has played, and Michkov has racked up a tournament-leading 11 goals and 13 points in six games. The craziest part? None of the three are NHL draft eligible this season.

Between the pipes, Benjamin Gaudreau has seized the Canadian crease with four wins in as many starts to go along with a 2.00 goals-against average and .922 save percentage, while Sergei Ivanov has been the workhorse in the Russia net, playing every second of the last five games and posting a 2.36 GAA and .920 save percentage.

How to watch the IIHF U18 Gold medal game: NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF U 18 and its shows every playoff match between linear TV coverage or a new streaming service, PremiumTV. Where you can watch today’s Gold medal games from any location.

Watch IIHF Hockey Online

The best service for worldwide fans for the U18 World Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch Playoffs and Championship matches with a bundle, no subscription required.

When Is the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Gold Medal Game

The losing teams from Wednesday will play in the bronze medal game Thursday at 5 pm EST / 2pm PST. Wednesdayâ€™s winning teams will play at 9pm EST on Thursday to determine who gets the silver medal, and who gets the gold.

The competition heats up this week at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship, as the event enters the quarter-finals. In a tournament featuring elite young players from some of the best national development teams, Canada is flexing their superiority.

The post Road To FInal Canada vs Russia Live Stream: U18 World Hockey Gold Medla Game, Start time, TV Channels appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Road To FInal Canada vs Russia Live Stream: U18 World Hockey Gold Medla Game, Start time, TV Channels