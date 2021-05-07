Coming live this Saturday night from the APEX Center in Las Vegas is another edition of UFC Fight Night. MMAâ€™s top promotion under the publicly traded Endeavor has a stacked up main card coming this weekend.

In the main event comes a womenâ€™s flyweight match as Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2 MMA, 3-1-2 UFC) takes on Michelle â€œThe Karate Hottieâ€� Waterson (18-8 MMA, 5-4 UFC). Rodriguez is looking for her fourth Octagon win and also has two draws. The Brazilian native takes on the Jackson-Wink MMA Academy product whose last UFC win came against Angela Hill back in September of 2020.

When & Where UFC Vegas 26 taking place

Event: UFC Vegas 26: â€œRodriguez vs. Watersonâ€�

Date: Sat., May 8, 2021

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

The co-main event features a welterweight bout between Donald â€œCowboyâ€� Cerrone (36-15, 1 NC MMA, 23-12, 1 NC UFC) and Alex Morono (18-7, 1 NC MMA, 7-4, 1 NC UFC). Both men have something in common as they each had a no-contest against Niko Price, which is something of a fun face

UFC Vegas 26 Main Card details

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas

Cerrone snapped his four-fight losing streak with that end result as he looks to win his first fight since defeating Al Iaquinta in May of 2019. Morono last had his hand raised against Rhys McKee in November of 2020 as he takes the Cerrone fight on short notice following the outright release of Diego Sanchez.

A second welterweight bout comes between Neil Magny (24-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) and Geoff Neal (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Magny will look to add to his win total inside the Octagon, gunning for his eighteenth victory while Neal looks to avenge his first UFC loss to Stephen Thompson with a win over the 23-fight UFC veteran.

In heavyweight competition, the Performance Compoundâ€™s own Maurice Greene (9-5 MMA, 4-2 UFC goes for his 10th win when he battles Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-7-1 MMA, 6-5 UFC) from American Top Team according to AllAccessMMA

In lightweight division action, Diego Ferriera 17-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) goes head-to-head against Gregor Gillespie (13-1, 6-1 UFC). Ferreira lost a split decision matchup to Beniel Dariush back in February this year while Gillespie lost his first fight in the UFC to Kevin Lee via TKO. Both looking to start up their own winning streak.

Cerrone (36-15 MMA, 23-12 UFC) was supposed to fight former Jackson Wink MMA teammate Sanchez (30-13 MMA, 19-13 UFC) in Saturdayâ€™s welterweight co-main event at the UFC Apex, but â€œThe Ultimate Fighter 1â€� winner was removed and cut from UFC because he would not sign a document assuring the UFC he was in good health after his head coach, Joshua Fabia, caused a stir by asking for past medical records.

The saga has dragged out since last week, with Sanchez and Fabia both speaking out about how the UFC is â€œevilâ€� and trying to get out of any liability from the damage he sustained over more than 16 years of fighting. The consequence of this was Cerrone being left without a fight or opponent as the Sanchez vs. UFC conflict unfolded. Cerrone got a replacement in Alex Morono, but during Wednesdayâ€™s media day, there was still plenty of focus on Sanchez.

Cerrone is never one to bite his tongue, and he said itâ€™s a troubling situation because he, like many others, sees Fabia as a negative influence on Sanchez.

