The article about latest standings and new session 22 & 23 broadcast schedule. The LGT World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship 2021 is set to resume with the official pre-competition practice on Thursday (29 April) at 09:00 Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) after approval for the competition to continue was given by Alberta Health and the Medical Officials.

Canadaâ€™s Kerri Einarson extended her winning streak to four games Wednesday with a 10-4 victory over Estonia's Marie Turmann at the World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship. Canada, now 5-5, moved into sixth place in the 14-team standings with the victory. A top-six finish is needed to reach the playoffs on the weekend.

2021 World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship

Date of the tournament Tournament type International championships Address Calgary, AB, Canada Team types Women Live Stream Watch Curling Online

Germany’s status is up in the air as two members tested positive in pre-tournament screening. The squad could compete with three players if the other players are approved by Alberta health officials.

Here’s everything you need to know how to watch/stream the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship from your home.

What is the venue for the Women’sÂ Curling Championship?

The tournament originally was scheduled to take place in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, but it was announced in February thatÂ local authorities would not permit the competition to take place.

On March 5, Calgary, Alta., was announced as the new home of the tournament. The Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park will serve as the host site.

This year’s tournament begins Friday, April 30, with the final scheduled to take place Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

Semi-final & FInal LGT Womenâ€™s Curling Championship Schedule

Saturday 8 May

09:00 â€“ Qualification Game (TBD)

15:00 â€“ Semi-final (TBD)

19:30 â€“ Semi-final (TBD)

Sunday 9 May

08:30 â€“ Bronze Medal (TBD)

13:00 â€“ Gold Medal (TDB)

World Womenâ€™s broadcast coverage return on Friday

The TV coverage for the LGT World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship 2021 taking place in the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary has now been cancelled until Friday (7 May) afternoon.

Broadcast staff returned another round of negative COVID-19 PCR test results this morning and will complete additional testing today with their results returning tomorrow (Thursday 6 May).

With todayâ€™s negative results, a return to competition proposal in order to restart broadcasting has been submitted to Alberta Health for their review. This proposal would allow the members of the broadcast staff who have consistently returned negative test results to complete a broadcast production with the minimal number of staff possible.

Alberta Health are currently reviewing the proposal with a decision expected Thursday (6 May) morning.

In order to give clarity on broadcast windows with our partners and allow for the response from Alberta Health to be received, the decision has been made to delay the proposed return for TV coverage by 24 hours.

Should the return to competition proposal be approved, the TV coverage will restart on Friday at 14:00 Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) which is Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) -7 hours.

The impacted broadcast staff who initially tested positive will remain in isolation in the broadcast hotel and will be medically managed by the competition medical officials under guidance by Alberta Health.

Update: World Women’s Curling Championship Standings

Note: Best six teams advance to the playoffs with the top two earning byes to the semifinals.

Czech Republic (Anna KubeÅ¡kovÃ¡) | 3-7

RCF (Alina Kovaleva) | 10-2

Scotland (Eve Muirhead) | 6-5

Switzerland (Silvana Tirinzoni) | 10-1

Canada (Kerri Einarson) | 6-6

China (Yu Han) | 5-6

Denmark (Madeleine Dupont) | 6-5

Estonia (Marie Turmann) | 1-10

Japan (Sayaka Yoshimura) | 4-7

Sweden (Anna Hasselborg) | 8-3

Germany (Daniela Jentsch) | 5-6

Italy (Stefania Constantini) | 2-10

South Korea (Eun-Jung Kim) | 6-6

United States (Tabitha Peterson) | 7-5

(Bold = Clinched Playoff Spot (top six make playoffs and qualify their country for Olympics)

The comprehensive health and safety protocols put in place for the championship have ensured the integrity of the competition bubble remained intact during this unfortunate situation and there was no risk of the impacted individuals interacting with other athletes or the local community and the winner of 2021 Men’s World Curling Championship.

How to watch the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship

2021 World Curling Championship Live stream platforms, a number of other content apart from sports can be watched. Which live streaming channel has something to offer for each member of your family. One way to avoid COVID-19 scares of watching sports in public is nothing new for cord-cutters as you can stream the Curling games Live Online from the comfort and safety of your home.

