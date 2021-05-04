Midway through the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open in Spain, the competition has gotten intense this week, and it’s making headlines. On Sunday, May 2nd, fans were shocked to see one of the top-ranked players fall in just the second round.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the second-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, is already eliminated, falling to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. Muchova, ranked 20th in the world, took the match 64, 36, 61. The win will surely steal her some attention as she progresses in the tournament.. Far from the first upset of the tournament, it is the most high profile.

As the round of 64 concludes on Tuesday on the clay at The Magic Box, more stories like Muchova’s upset win are sure to happen. The names involved in those matches, however, may not be as attractive to the common observer.

Who is Playing at the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

Unfortunately for the sport, Osaka was one of the few household names on the clay at the Madrid Open this year. Roger Federer is currently taking time away from the sport on the men’s side. Many expected Federer’s withdrawl from the tournament but were shocked when Novak Djokovic, the top men’s player in the world, opted out as well. For the women, both of the Williams sisters aren’t in it anymore either. Serena, currently ninth in the rankings, withdrew ahead of time, and Venus has been eliminated already.

Without Djokovic and Federer with him, Rafael Nadal will be the centerpiece of this year’s men’s bracket. The native of Spain has won the Madrid Open five times, and enters as the odds favorite, though slightly at just -125. Top players like Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are there, but they don’t carry the following of Federer or Djokovic.

Back on the women’s side, a number of the top 10 players are still in it, but they’re falling. In addition to Osaka, Karolina Pliskova (#9) and Kiki Bertens (#10), were both eliminated in the second round. With the withdrawals, Pliskoa was the sixth seed in the tournament, and Bertens was seventh. Fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine, the fourth seed, was knocked out in the first round. Cori “Coco” Gauff, was also a first-round exit, falling to Pliskova in a match that went three dramatic sets.

For the casual fan of tennis, instead of asking “Who is playing 2021 Mutua Madrid Open ?”, the question is more like “Who is left?

When is the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open

The Madrid Open is currently underway at The Magic Box in Spain, and is partway through the round of 64. After qualifiers started last week, the tournament is from April 27 – May 9, concluding with the final. Live from Spain, the event is played early during the morning in the United States. Play begins at 6am EST / 3am PST, and concluding in the early afternoon.

How to watch 2021 Madrid Open

You can watch the Madrid Masters on PremiumTV, They live stream all the ATP matches every year, for a standard tournament fee only $9.99

The post Naomi Osaka Falls on Day 2, 2021 Madrid Open Loses Another Star appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Naomi Osaka Falls on Day 2, 2021 Madrid Open Loses Another Star