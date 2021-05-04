After a loss in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, PSG will have to do much more in the rematch to eliminate Manchester City and prevent them from appearing in their first-ever final. To learn more about this match, take a closer look at our preview.

PSG comes into this one with a fair bit of confidence as well, having reached the cup final last year against Bayern Munich. The Paris club lost that match and surely looks to advance and earn a shot to redeem themselves.

Leg 2 Live match info PSG vs Man City

Date : Tuesday, May 4

: Tuesday, May 4 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium — Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium — Manchester, England TV: CBS Sports Network

Should City advance, it would be their first appearance in the Champions League final. Both clubs have been impressive as of late, according to one team’s preview of the match. In addition to the Carabao Cup win, Manchester City is 30-3 in their last across all competitions. Additionally, PSG has won 7 of their last 10 across all competitions, coming off a loss in the second leg of the quarterfinal, though they did enough in the aggregate score to advance.

When & How to watch Man City vs PSG Leg 2 match



The 2nd leg of the semi-final competition between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City is Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Man Cuty is the home team for the 2nd match, which will begin at 9pm CET (Paris) / 3pm EST / 12pm PST at Etihad Stadium, United Kingdom

What Is The Record Between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City All-Time

Entering Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final match between the clubs, Manchester City currently holds the all-time record versus PSG. In their three meetings, the clubs have drawn twice, while City possesses the only victory. That win came in the last match between the teams, the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2015-2016. The 1-0 score gave City the aggregate advantage 3-2 to advance to the semi-final that year.

While the history between the clubs may be sparse, their managers are old opponents. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino have faced off 18 times as club bosses. Guardiola has won 10 of the matches against Pochettino’s three victories; There have been five draws.

Who Is the favorite in Manchester City vs PSG vs UEFA Match?

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City is a slight favorite at +112 to Paris SG’s +220. The odds that the first leg match ends in a draw is getting +275.

The BBC is reporting that their head of sports analysis, Simon Gleave, gives Manchester City a 69% of winning the semi-final series. Though that isn’t specific to the first leg match, this gives a little context if you have to lean one way or the other.

CBS Sports Storyline: Man City Vs PSG Leg 2

City: Don’t expect City to sit back and focus on defending. They want to kill this game off early against a PSG team that does allow some really good looks on goal. Two goals for City would force PSG to score four. While we will see City a bit reserved in the middle, don’t expect them to shift their mentality. The key will be to possess the ball and be cautious of the counter. The lead is far from comfortable, but if City’s attack plays even an average match, they’ll be set.

PSG: All eyes have been on whether Kylian Mbappe would play after picking up an injury in the first leg. He did not play against Lens at the weekend but did make the trip to Manchester on Monday. It goes without saying, but if isn’t 100 percent, PSG are in big trouble. This feels like a match where he is going to have to score a goal and set one up for the visitors to feel good about their chances. He’s the team’s best player, and he has to be healthy to play like it. Continue read.

