The LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2021 is set to resume with the official pre-competition practice on Thursday (29 April) at 09:00 Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) after approval for the competition to continue was given by Alberta Health and the Medical Officials.

UPDATE | Today’s afternoon session eight will begin at 14:30 and session nine will begin at 19:30. All games will resume without broadcast coverage today, tomorrow and Tuesday morning. Full details: https://t.co/ddZaMj2eSD#WWCC2021 — World Curling (@worldcurling) May 2, 2021

Kovaleva’s rink hit Canada for three in the eighth and finished off the job in the final end with a single point with the hammer.

They now possess a record of four wins from four matches.

Anna Hasselborg’s Sweden also remained undefeated, winning 7-4 against Marie Turmann’s underdog Estonia side before hitting Madeleine Dupont’s Denmark for four in the ninth end of their match, ending it 9-3 ahead.

Only playing one match each on day two, Silvana Tirinzoni’s Switzerland and Eve Muirhead’s Scotland remained undefeated too, with 3-0 records.

Switzerland crucially defeated Canada 8-5, overturning a two-point deficit by scoring three with the hammer in the eighth end and stealing for another two in the ninth.

Germany’s status is up in the air as two members tested positive in pre-tournament screening. The squad could compete with three players if the other players are approved by Alberta health officials.

Here’s everything you need to know how to watch/stream the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship from your home.

What is the venue for the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship?

The tournament originally was scheduled to take place in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, but it was announced in February that local authorities would not permit the competition to take place.

On March 5, Calgary, Alta., was announced as the new home of the tournament. The Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park will serve as the host site.

This year’s tournament begins Friday, April 30, with the final scheduled to take place Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch Women’s Curling Online

World Women’s Curling Championship pool standings

Note: Best six teams advance to the playoffs with the top two earning byes to the semifinals.

Czech Republic (Anna Kubešková) | 1-0

RCF (Alina Kovaleva) | 1-0

Scotland (Eve Muirhead) | 1-0

Switzerland (Silvana Tirinzoni) | 1-0

Canada (Kerri Einarson) | 0-0

China (Yu Han) | 0-0

Denmark (Madeleine Dupont) | 0-0

Estonia (Marie Turmann) | 0-0

Japan (Sayaka Yoshimura) | 0-0

Sweden (Anna Hasselborg) | 0-0

Germany (Daniela Jentsch) | 0-1

Italy (Stefania Constantini) | 0-1

South Korea (Eun-Jung Kim) | 0-1

United States (Tabitha Peterson) | 0-1

The comprehensive health and safety protocols put in place for the championship have ensured the integrity of the competition bubble remained intact during this unfortunate situation and there was no risk of the impacted individuals interacting with other athletes or the local community and the winner of 2021 Men’s World Curling Championship.

LGT Women’s Curling Championship Schedule

Draw 1: Friday, April 30, 11 a.m. ET

– Switzerland vs South Korea

– Czech Republic vs Italy

– RCF vs Germany

– Scotland vs United States

Draw 2: Friday, April 30, 4 p.m. ET

– Japan vs. Denmark

– Canada vs. Sweden

– China vs. Estonia

– Switzerland vs. Italy

Draw 3: Friday, April 30, 9 p.m. ET

– United States vs. Germany

– Scotland vs. Japan

– Canada vs. Czech Republic

– RCF vs. South Korea

Draw 4: Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. ET

– Sweden7 vs. 4 Estonia

– China 5 vs. 14 Denmark

– United States 11 vs. 5 South Korea

– Scotland 7 vs. 6 Germany

Draw 5: Saturday, May 1, 4 p.m. ET

– Canada 5 vs. 8 Switzerland

– RCF 8 vs. 5 Italy

– Sweden 9 vs. 3 Denmark

– Czech Republic 8 vs. 7 Estonia

Draw 6: Saturday, May 1, 9 p.m. ET

– Japan 2 vs. 5 China

– South Korea vs. Germany

– Canada 7 vs. 8 RCF

– United States 7 vs. 5 Italy

Draw 7: Sunday, May 2, 11 a.m. ET

– Czech Republic vs. Denmark

– Scotland vs. China

– Switzerland vs. Estonia

– Sweden vs. Japan

Draw 8: Sunday, May 2, 4 p.m. ET

– Scotland vs. South Korea

– Canada vs. United States

– Germany vs. Italy

– RCF vs. Estonia

Draw 9: Sunday, May 2, 9 p.m. ET

– Sweden vs. China

– South Korea vs. Italy

– Japan vs. Czech Republic

– Switzerland vs. Denmark

Draw 10: Monday, May 3, 11 a.m. ET

– United States vs. Estonia

– Switzerland vs. Japan

– Sweden vs. Scotland

– Canada vs. Germany

Draw 11: Monday, May 3, 4 p.m. ET

– Scotland vs. Italy

– RCF vs. Denmark

– Canada vs. South Korea

– Czech Republic vs. China

Draw 12: Monday, May 3, 9 p.m. ET

– Sweden vs. Czech Republic

– Germany vs. Estonia

– Switzerland vs. China

– United States vs. Denmark

Draw 13: Tuesday, May 4, 11 a.m. ET

– South Korea vs. Estonia

– Canada vs. Italy

– RCF vs. Japan

– Sweden vs. Switzerland

Draw 14: Tuesday, May 4, 4 p.m. ET

– Denmark vs. Germany

– United States vs. Japan

– Scotland vs. Czech Republic

– RCF vs. China

Draw 15: Tuesday, May 4, 9 p.m. ET

– Canada vs. Scotland

– Switzerland vs. Czech Republic

– United States vs. China

– Italy vs. Estonia

Draw 16: Wednesday, May 5, 11 a.m. ET

– Sweden vs. RCF

– Canada vs. Estonia

– Japan vs. Germany

– South Korea vs. Denmark

Draw 17: Wednesday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET

– Japan vs. South Korea

– Sweden vs. United States

– RCF vs. Czech Republic

– Switzerland vs. Scotland

Draw 18: Wednesday, May 5, 9 p.m. ET

– Scotland vs. Estonia

– Germany vs. China

– Denmark vs. Italy

– United States vs. Czech Republic

Draw 19: Thursday, May 6, 11 a.m. ET

– Switzerland vs. RCF

– Japan vs. Italy

– South Korea vs. China

– Canada vs. Denmark

Draw 20: Thursday, May 6, 4 p.m. ET

– Canada vs. Japan

– Switzerland vs. United States

– Sweden vs. Germany

Draw 21: Thursday, May 6, 9 p.m. ET

– China vs. Italy

– Sweden vs. South Korea

– Denmark vs. Estonia

– RCF vs. Scotland

Draw 22: Friday, May 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

– RCF vs. United States

– Scotland vs. Denmark

– Germany vs. Czech Republic

– Canada vs. China

Draw 23: Friday, May 7, 4 p.m. ET

– South Korea vs. Czech Republic

– Switzerland vs. Germany

– Sweden vs. Italy

– Japan vs. Estonia (All information credit goes to SportingNews & SportsNet)

How to watch the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship

2021 World Curling Championship Live stream platforms, a number of other content apart from sports can be watched. Which live streaming channel has something to offer for each member of your family. One way to avoid COVID-19 scares of watching sports in public is nothing new for cord-cutters as you can stream the Curling games Live Online from the comfort and safety of your home.

The post [LGT] Women’s Curling Championship: Standings, Live Stream, Team USA & Canada Journey appeared first on Project Spurs.

