Day one of the SHARK Grand Prix de France in Le Mans went to the French as home heroes Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing and Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP finished one and two.

“We are making history. I feel proud to be French,” Quartararo said after the race.

Things will start to get interesting for qualifying tomorrow before the final races on Sunday.

It was a dry track in Le Mans for most of Friday, and they’ll hope it’ll stay the same through the next two days.

The French pair have some points to make up as Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati leads with 66 in MotoGP Championship standings.

In Moto 2, Kalex’s Remy Gardner has a lead with 69 points, and Pedro Acosta is atop the Moto3 top five by a healthy margin. In Moto E, it’s Alessandro Zaccone that retains pole position.

After round five in the iconic Le Mans this weekend, the World Championships will move on to round 6 in Mugello, Italy to end the month of May.

How to watch

You can watch via MotoGP Video pass by subscribing to one of their packages or watch the event streaming on Live MotoGP

Schedule

Saturday, May 15

Practice 3 – 09:55

Practice 4 – 13:30

Qualifying 1 – 14:10

Qualifying 2 – 14:35

Qualifying – 14:10

Sunday, May 16

Warm Up – 09:20

Race – 14:00

Current Rankings

MotoGP

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 66 2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 64 3 Maverick VIÃ‘ALES Yamaha 50 4 Joan MIR Suzuki 49 5 Johann ZARCO Ducati 48

Moto2

1 Remy GARDNER Kalex 69 2 Sam LOWES Kalex 66 3 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 63 4 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 56 5 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 52

Moto 3

1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM 95 2 NiccolÃ² ANTONELLI KTM 44 3 Andrea MIGNO Honda 42 4 Romano FENATI Husqvarna 40 5 Jaume MASIA KTM 39

MotoE

1 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica 25 2 Dominique AEGERTER Energica 20 3 Jordi TORRES Energica 16 4 Mattia CASADEI Energica 13 5 Miquel PONS Energica 11

