All the world is buzzing about the upcoming special exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul next month. Meanwhile, boxing has a real bout going down this weekend, with undisputed status on the line. Saturday night, May 22, 2021, itâ€™s a four-belt battle in the super lightweight division between top talents Jose Carlos Ramirez and Josh Taylor. Along with the hardware exchange, the winner of the match will gain the title of undisputed champion at 140lbs

Date Saturday, May 22, 2021 Time 8:30pm EST / 5:30pm PST Venue Virginia Hotels Las Vegas – Las, Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast ESPN Live Stream ESPN+, PremiumTV

Ramirez vs Taylor fight preview (The Main Event)

Both athletes enter the ring at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada with undefeated records, and two belts apiece.

Ramirez (26-0) is the current WBC World Super Light and WBO Super Light champion. In 2018 he claimed the former by unanimous decision in a match for the then-vacant title against a fellow undefeated, Amir Ahmed Imam. After two successful title defenses, he challenged Maurice Hooker in 2019 for the WBO belt, winning by TKO in the sixth round. Ramirez successfully defended both belts against Viktor Postol last August.

Taylor (17-0) currently holds the WBA Super World Super Light and IBAF World Super Light belts. The first he earned in July of 2017 and has defended it ever since. His possession of the IBAF class title was the result of his mixed-decision victory over Regis Prograis in October of 2019. Prograis (26-1) was undefeated entering that bout, and per BoxRec.com, is still the higher-rated fighter. To the victor goes the spoils, and after defending both titles last September, Taylor has the opportunity to be the undisputed champion on Saturday.

One Night, Two Title Fights, and More

Ramirez vs Taylor is the main event of the evening at the Virgin Hotels, but the night is bigger than that. The co-main event on Saturday is Jose Zepeda vs Hank Lundy in a title bout for the WBC Silver Light Welterweight Title.

Itâ€™s the first defense for the champion Zepeda (33-2) since claiming the title last October against Ivan Baranchyk at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Zepeda is on a three-fight win streak with an additional no contest over his last four fights. His last loss was to Ramirez in a challenge for the WBC World Super Light Title in early 2019.

Zepedaâ€™s challenger, Lundy (31-8-1) gets his shot at the WBC Silver Light Welterweight Title. He had a pair of consecutive victories at the end of 2019 going into 2020. Lundy is 6-4 over his last ten matches.

In total there are eight fights on the boxing card Saturday night, with six bouts preceding the two headliners. Fans will be treated to contests in the middleweight lightweight, junior lightweight, and junior welterweight classes. There’s also a pair of featherweight matches on the undercard.

What channel is Taylor vs. Ramirez live stream being on air?

ESPN and ESPN Deportes are broadcasting the fight in the US. The live stream is available on ESPN+, the WatchESPN app, and PremiumTV, which offers only $7.99 (one-time) payment

Taylor record and bio

Nationality : British

: British Born : Jan 2,Â 1991

: Jan 2,Â 1991 Height : 5-10

: 5-10 Reach : 69.5″

: 69.5″ Total fights : 17

: 17 Record:17-0,Â 13Â KOs

Ramirez record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born:Â Aug 12,Â 1992

Aug 12,Â 1992 Height : 5-10

: 5-10 Reach : 72″

: 72″ Total fights : 26

: 26 Record: 26-0,Â 17Â KOs

Taylor vs. Ramirez full fight card

Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez for theÂ WBA (Super),Â WBC,Â IBF,Â WBO, andÂ The RingÂ super-lightweight titles

Jose Zepeda (c) vs. Hank Lundy â€“ forÂ WBC SilverÂ light welterweight title

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr.; Junior Welterweight

Louie Coria vs. Jose Enrique Vivas; Featherweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Juan Tapia; Featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza; Junior Lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos; Lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf; Middleweight

