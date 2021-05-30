An American tradition on Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis 500 is truly an international event as some of the best open-wheel drivers from all over the globe descend on Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at “The Brickyard” will be no different with 22 international drivers lining up on the starting grid.

What 2021 Indianapolis 500 Race When Start Time at 11:30 a.m. CT Sunday, May 30 Where Indianapolis Motor Speedway Lenghth 200 laps, 500 miles Radio IndyCar Radio Network TV Coverage [Click Here To watch] Live Stream [Click Here To watch]

The winner of the #Indy500 will be… Pause the gif and tell us who popped up of the 33-driver field! pic.twitter.com/BS9rQO5uhb — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 29, 2021

What time does the Indy 500 start?

The 2021 Indy 500 is set for Sunday, May 30 with the green flag scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET. Indy 500 post-race coverage will switch to NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET. Start watching here Indy 500

If you are looking for familiar names from yesteryear, there are more than a few. Grandson of two-time Formula One champion and two-time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fitipaldi, Pietro Fitipaldi will take part in the Indy 500 for the first time. A spare driver for Haas in Formula One, Fitipaldi was the fastest rookie qualifier coming in 15th.

Indianapolis 500 TV schedule, race info

Graham Rahal, son of 1986 winner and co-owner of RLL race team Bobby Rahal starts in the sixth row. Marco Andretti is the grandson of 1969 winner Marco Andretti and the son of Michael Andretti. He will start in the ninth row in the 25th position.

2021 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid

Row Inside Middle Outside Row 1 Scott Dixon Colton Herta Rinus Veekay Row 2 Ed Carpenter Tony Kanaan Alex Palou Row 3 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Castroneves Marcus Ericsson Row 4 Alexander Rossi Ed Jones Pato O’Ward Row 5 Pietro Fittipaldi Felix Rosenqvist Takuma Sato Row 6 James Hinchcliffe Scott McGlaughlin Graham Rahal Row 7 Conor Daly Jack Harvey Josef Newgarden Row 8 JR Hildebrand Santino Ferrucci Juan Pablo Montoya Row 9 Marco Andretti Simon Pagenaud Sebastien Bourdais Row 10 Stefan Wilson Max Chilton Dalton Kellett Row 11 Sage Karam Will Power Simona de Silvestro

105th Indy 500 Players update

New Zealander Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, starts from the pole after averaging 231.685 miles per hour (mph) over 4-laps during qualifying. Coming in just behind Dixon in second is 21-year old American Colton Hurta, who has won four races during his career in the IndyCar circuit. Dutch youngster Rinus VeeKay joins Dixon and Hurta on the front row with a 4-lap average of 231.511 mph.

Three-time winner Helio Coastroneves (Brazil) starts in the third row in eighth position, while 2017 and 2020 winner Takuma Soto (Japan) qualified 15th in the 33-car field for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan race team. The 2020 victory by Soto was the second in RLL team history. Fellow 2-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) qualified in the eighth row in 24th position.

Other previous winners include Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2015), Will Power (2018), and Simon Pagenaud (2019).

The lone woman competing in the 2021 Indianapolis 500 is Switzerland’s Simona de Silvestro. Known as “Swiss Miss” in some racing circles, de Sivestro qualified for the 2010 Indy 500 and finished 22nd to earn Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honors.

