Canada struggled through losses in the first three games during the preliminary round at the IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia, but they finally got a much-needed win on Wednesday against Norway.

It looked like Canada was going to run away with it early as they scored two goals in the first period, but in the first few minutes of the second period, Norway evened the score with goals by Thomas Valkae Olsen and Max Krogdahl.

The goals were just 80 seconds apart and Norway goalkeeper Henrik Haukeland made several big saves to start the second to tie it all up.

But Canada scored an additional goal in the second and third periods to take control of the game.

Connor Brown led Canada with one goal and two assists. Adam Henrique also had two goals in the win.

“We capitalized on our chances,” Brown said. “We’ve created a lot of chances but had a little bit of poison in the scoring areas, but we got a couple of good bounces today.”

After starting off 0-3, Canada needs to win out through the remainder of the preliminary round in order to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. They have three games remaining, and Canada has never failed to make the playoffs.

“Obviously, the tournament didn’t start the way we wanted it to, but we’ve been building every period and keep getting better, which is what you want to do in a tournament like this,” Canada goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper said. “We had a little bit of adversity today, but this was a huge win and now we have to focus on the next game.”

Kuemper also had a solid game, stopping 13 of 15 shots on goal.

Canada now faces Kazakhstan on Friday in what should be a competitive game. The Kazakhs are fourth in Group B and they have proven to be a scrappy bunch.

Norway, who are now seventh in Group B, will play tournament host Latvia on Friday. Latvia is second in Group B with seven points.

The post IIHF World Championship: Canada tops Norway 4-2 in must-win game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: IIHF World Championship: Canada tops Norway 4-2 in must-win game