The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Championship is underway in Riga, Latvia. 16 nations compete for the prestigious gold medal. Hosted at the Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga venues in Riga Lativa the teams will compete across two weeks for the chance to be the best in the world. The preliminary round runs from May 21 through Monday, June 1, with the playoffs and medal rounds following.

Tournament Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga TV Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

In the preliminaries, teams are divided into two groups of eight, labeled Group A and Group B. Each team plays the other seven teams in their group. This establishes the four teams that will represent that group in the playoffs.

Current Standings



In the quarterfinals, the two groups will compete against each other in a single-elimination playoff format. Four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which will decide who competes in the gold medal game, and who fights for the bronze.

2021 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship Schedule

The 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey Men’s World Championship will take place in Minsk (Belarus), and Riga (Latvia) from May 21 to June 6, below the complete schedule of the IIHF World Hockey Championship games

Date Time (EST / CST / PST) Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Venue Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM ROC Denmark Olympic Sports Centre Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Kazakhstan Germany Arena Riga Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Belarus Great Britain Olympic Sports Centre Wednesday, May 26, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Canada Norway Arena Riga Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Switzerland Slovakia Olympic Sports Centre Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM United States Latvia Arena Riga Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Sweden Czech Republic Olympic Sports Centre Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Finland Italy Arena Riga Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Sweden Great Britain Olympic Sports Centre Friday, May 28, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Kazakhstan Canada Arena Riga Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Denmark Belarus Olympic Sports Centre Friday, May 28, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Latvia Norway Arena Riga Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM Czech Republic Great Britain Olympic Sports Centre Saturday, May 29, 2021 5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM Italy Kazakhstan Arena Riga Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Switzerland ROC Olympic Sports Centre Saturday, May 29, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Norway United States Arena Riga Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Slovakia Denmark Olympic Sports Centre Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Germany Finland Arena Riga Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Belarus Switzerland Olympic Sports Centre Sunday, May 30, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Italy Canada Arena Riga Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Sweden Slovakia Olympic Sports Centre Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Finland Latvia Arena Riga Monday, May 31, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Czech Republic Denmark Olympic Sports Centre Monday, May 31, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM United States Germany Arena Riga Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM ROC Sweden Olympic Sports Centre Monday, May 31, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Norway Kazakhstan Arena Riga Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM Switzerland Great Britain Olympic Sports Centre Tuesday, June 1, 2021 5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM Canada Finland Arena Riga Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Slovakia Czech Republic Olympic Sports Centre Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM Italy United States Arena Riga Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM ROC Belarus Olympic Sports Centre Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM Germany Latvia Arena Riga

2021 IIHF World Championship Streams and TV Guide

From Andorra to Zimbabwe, the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship can be followed in over 160 countries and territories all over the world. TEAMS Broadcast Partners Live stream ROC Channel 1 MatchTV/HockeyPass Sweden SVT Sweden SVT/HockeyPass Czech Republic Czech TV RSI/HockeyPass Switzerland SRG SSR RSI HockeyPass Slovakia RTV Slovenia RTV/HockeyPass Denmark TV2 Denmark TV2/HockeyPass Belarus BTRC HockeyPass Great Britain Premier Sports HockeyPass Canada TSN Network TSN, Fubo, Sling HockeyPass Finland MTV Finland HockeyPass United States NHL Network HockeyPass Germany Sport 1 Germany ARD/HockeyPass Latvia Lattelecom LTV/HockeyPass Norway Nent Norway HockeyPass Italy RAI RAITV/HockeyPass Kazakhstan QAZsport QAZsport/HockeyPass If games are not broadcast in your country, you may follow them on the live stream. Where is the IIHF 2021 World Championship taking place

The IIHF World Championship is hosted in Riga, Latvia for the 2021 tournament, utilizing the Arena Riga and Olympic Sports Centre venues. Riga last hosted the World Championship in 2006, which was its first time hosting the event. Arena Riga is a multi-purpose event center that hosts concerts and sporting events, both hockey and basketball. The Olympic Sports Centre is a multi-sport complex that hosts basketball, volleyball, swimming, football and gymnastic events, in addition to hockey. The OSC also hosts concerts and exhibit events. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be in attendance at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Upcoming Quarterfinals Matches



Date / Time Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Venue Thursday, June 3rd @ 9:15 AM EST Group A #1 Team Group B #4 Team Olympic Sports Centre Thursday, June 3rd @ 9:15 AM EST Group B #1 Team Group A #4 Team Arena Riga Thursday, June 3rd @ 1:15 AM EST Group A #2 Team Group B #3 Olympic Sports Centre Thursday, June 3rd @ 1:15 AM EST Group B #2 Team Group A #3 Arena Riga

How to watch IIHF Hockey from any location?



The 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship is broadcast in Canada by TSN and in the United States on the Olympic Channel. If you’re looking for an online stream live or abroad, one may be hard to find. We recommend PremiumTV as a great source to stream the World Championship. With no contracts or VPN required, PremiumTV is the place to go for sporting and entertainment events.

Why Team Russia listed as ‘ROC’?

The original ban, administered by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019, was for four years. The CAS decision allows athletes who are still eligible to compete, the opportunity to do so as “neutral athletes”, not in representation of the country of Russia. In the IIHF competition, including the World Championship in Latvia, athletes from Russia will represent the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and be recognized as such, with the committee’s emblem on a banner serving as their flag. The Russian Federation anthem won’t be a part of any ceremonies, and the national crest won’t appear anywhere.

