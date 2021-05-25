The 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Championship is underway in Riga, Latvia. 16 nations compete for the prestigious gold medal. Hosted at the Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga venues in Riga Lativa the teams will compete across two weeks for the chance to be the best in the world. The preliminary round runs from May 21 through Monday, June 1, with the playoffs and medal rounds following.
Tournament Details
|Dates
|Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021
|Location
|Riga, Latvia
|Venue
|Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga
|TV Channel
|NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
In the preliminaries, teams are divided into two groups of eight, labeled Group A and Group B. Each team plays the other seven teams in their group. This establishes the four teams that will represent that group in the playoffs.
Current Standings
|Group A Teams
|Points
|Record (W-OTW-OTL-L)
|Group B Teams
|Points
|Record (W-OTW-OTL-L)
|Slovakia
|9
|3-0-0-0
|Germany
|9
|3-0-0-0
|Switzerland
|6
|2-0-0-0
|Latvia
|7
|2-0-1-0
|ROC
|6
|2-0-0-1
|Kazakhstan
|4
|0-2-0-0
|Belarus
|4
|1-0-1-1
|Finland
|7
|1-0-1-0
|Denmark
|3
|1-0-0-1
|United States
|6
|1-0-0-1
|Czech Republic
|2
|0-1-0-2
|Norway
|3
|1-0-0-1
|Sweden
|3
|0-0-0-2
|Canada
|0
|0-0-0-3
|Great Britain
|2
|0-0-0-2
|Italy
|0
|0-0-0-3
In the quarterfinals, the two groups will compete against each other in a single-elimination playoff format. Four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which will decide who competes in the gold medal game, and who fights for the bronze.
2021 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship Schedule
The 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey Men’s World Championship will take place in Minsk (Belarus), and Riga (Latvia) from May 21 to June 6, below the complete schedule of the IIHF World Hockey Championship games
|Date
|Time (EST / CST / PST)
|Opponent 1
|Opponent 2
|Venue
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|ROC
|Denmark
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Kazakhstan
|Germany
|Arena Riga
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Belarus
|Great Britain
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Canada
|Norway
|Arena Riga
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Switzerland
|Slovakia
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|United States
|Latvia
|Arena Riga
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Sweden
|Czech Republic
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Finland
|Italy
|Arena Riga
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Sweden
|Great Britain
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Kazakhstan
|Canada
|Arena Riga
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Denmark
|Belarus
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Latvia
|Norway
|Arena Riga
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM
|Czech Republic
|Great Britain
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM
|Italy
|Kazakhstan
|Arena Riga
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Switzerland
|ROC
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Norway
|United States
|Arena Riga
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Slovakia
|Denmark
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Saturday, May 29, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Germany
|Finland
|Arena Riga
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Belarus
|Switzerland
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Italy
|Canada
|Arena Riga
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Sweden
|Slovakia
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Finland
|Latvia
|Arena Riga
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|United States
|Germany
|Arena Riga
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|ROC
|Sweden
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Monday, May 31, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Norway
|Kazakhstan
|Arena Riga
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM
|Switzerland
|Great Britain
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|5:15 AM / 4:15 AM / 2:15 AM
|Canada
|Finland
|Arena Riga
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Slovakia
|Czech Republic
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|9:15 AM / 8:15 AM / 6:15 AM
|Italy
|United States
|Arena Riga
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|ROC
|Belarus
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|1:15 PM / 12:15 PM / 10:15 AM
|Germany
|Latvia
|Arena Riga
2021 IIHF World Championship Streams and TV Guide
|TEAMS
|Broadcast Partners
|Live stream
|ROC
|Channel 1
|MatchTV/HockeyPass
|Sweden
|SVT Sweden
|SVT/HockeyPass
|Czech Republic
|Czech TV
|RSI/HockeyPass
|Switzerland
|SRG SSR RSI
|HockeyPass
|Slovakia
|RTV Slovenia
|RTV/HockeyPass
|Denmark
|TV2 Denmark
|TV2/HockeyPass
|Belarus
|BTRC
|HockeyPass
|Great Britain
|Premier Sports
|HockeyPass
|Canada
|TSN Network
|TSN, Fubo, Sling HockeyPass
|Finland
|MTV Finland
|HockeyPass
|United States
|NHL Network
|HockeyPass
|Germany
|Sport 1 Germany
|ARD/HockeyPass
|Latvia
|Lattelecom
|LTV/HockeyPass
|Norway
|Nent Norway
|HockeyPass
|Italy
|RAI
|RAITV/HockeyPass
|Kazakhstan
|QAZsport
|QAZsport/HockeyPass
If games are not broadcast in your country, you may follow them on the live stream.
Where is the IIHF 2021 World Championship taking place
The IIHF World Championship is hosted in Riga, Latvia for the 2021 tournament, utilizing the Arena Riga and Olympic Sports Centre venues. Riga last hosted the World Championship in 2006, which was its first time hosting the event.
Arena Riga is a multi-purpose event center that hosts concerts and sporting events, both hockey and basketball. The Olympic Sports Centre is a multi-sport complex that hosts basketball, volleyball, swimming, football and gymnastic events, in addition to hockey. The OSC also hosts concerts and exhibit events. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be in attendance at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
Upcoming Quarterfinals Matches
|Date / Time
|Opponent 1
|Opponent 2
|Venue
|Thursday, June 3rd @ 9:15 AM EST
|Group A #1 Team
|Group B #4 Team
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Thursday, June 3rd @ 9:15 AM EST
|Group B #1 Team
|Group A #4 Team
|Arena Riga
|Thursday, June 3rd @ 1:15 AM EST
|Group A #2 Team
|Group B #3
|Olympic Sports Centre
|Thursday, June 3rd @ 1:15 AM EST
|Group B #2 Team
|Group A #3
|Arena Riga
How to watch IIHF Hockey from any location?
The 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship is broadcast in Canada by TSN and in the United States on the Olympic Channel. If you’re looking for an online stream live or abroad, one may be hard to find. We recommend PremiumTV as a great source to stream the World Championship. With no contracts or VPN required, PremiumTV is the place to go for sporting and entertainment events.
Why Team Russia listed as ‘ROC’?
The original ban, administered by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019, was for four years. The CAS decision allows athletes who are still eligible to compete, the opportunity to do so as “neutral athletes”, not in representation of the country of Russia. In the IIHF competition, including the World Championship in Latvia, athletes from Russia will represent the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and be recognized as such, with the committee’s emblem on a banner serving as their flag. The Russian Federation anthem won’t be a part of any ceremonies, and the national crest won’t appear anywhere.
The post IIHF ICE HOCKEY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: Standings, Live Stream, TV Channels and Schedule appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: IIHF ICE HOCKEY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021: Standings, Live Stream, TV Channels and Schedule