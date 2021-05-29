There are just four days left in the preliminary round at the 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship, and the playoff teams will soon cement their positions. First, Saturday has a number of neighbors in the standings facing each other in Riga, Latvia. The six games throughout the day are the most the tournament has seen in one day this year.

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

In Group A, Switzerland and the ROC battle for supremacy on their side of the bracket. Someone, therefore, has to pick up a loss, which will drop them in the standings to the edge of the playoff cutoff. Slovakia is also tied with the ROC and Switzerland, and they have a game against Denmark on Saturday. Currently, the last playoff team in the group, a win by Denmark could put them as high as first if the ROC and Switzerland game goes into overtime.

In Group B, Finland and Germany also square off for possession of the top spot or face falling as low as third place for the day. Tied with Germany, and a half-game behind Finland, the United States could also find themselves in the top two of the division, and in a strong position for making the quarterfinals.

Czech Republic vs Great Britain

Odds are, the Czech Republic and Great Britain will be eliminated from the World Championship before Monday. The cutoff for qualifying for the playoffs currently sits at three wins, and while possible, aren’t entirely likely for these two bottom teams. Save a major collapse from one of the top three teams, Denmark’s spot at No.4 is about all that either of these teams could hope for, and the Danes are looking to pull away from the bottom dwellers if they can get a victory over Slovakia.

Italy vs Kazakhstan

Still winless, Italy is fighting for pride and respect at this point, since they can’t mathematically win enough games to reach the playoffs after Saturday. Kazakhstan is one of the last reasonable opponents for Italy to accomplish their goal, with Canada on Sunday presenting their last real shot.

After opening the tournament with a pair of overtime wins, Kazakhstan is just 1-2 over their last three games. Coming off of a loss to Canada on Friday, the Kazakhs have been outscored 9-5 in that time. To their advantage, Kazakhstan only has Italy and Norway left on their schedule, while the top teams in the group will be beating up on each other. If they can win these games that they should win, Kazakhstan may pull of their climb into the playoffs.

Switzerland vs ROC

The first of the day’s two games for Group supremacy, Switzerland and the ROC finally collide on the ice. The ROC has been one of the most complete teams on offense and defense, as reflected by their 15-7 score differential. They already had a chance to make a run as the undisputed best team in Group A, but lost to Slovakia earlier this week, 3-1.

What the ROC couldn’t do, Switzerland did convincingly, defeating Slovakia by 8-1 in the Slovaks’ next game. If Switzerland can get past the ROC, their schedule ends favorably, with games against Belarus and Great Britain. When it boils down to it, barring a surprising loss to a weaker opponent in the final two games, this could be the matchup for the top spot in Group A.

Norway vs USA Live STream



Since dropping their first game in Latvia against Finland, the USA hockey team has won three straight, and convincingly at that, averaging three goals per game in that time. The Americans could pick up a little more momentum ahead of their next game against Germany by beating Norway.

The Norwegians had a big win on Friday with an overtime shootout win over Latvia. Getting the win keeps alive an outside shot that Norway can still make the playoffs. It all boils down to this contest against the United States; three losses are survivable, while four are not.

Slovakia vs Denmark

Sweden is looking like they may have found life at just the right time at the IIHF Worlds, and that’s unfortunate for Denmark. The Danes are holding onto their playoff spot thanks to an overtime win against Great Britain. With just one more game left in the preliminaries, Denmark could be in serious trouble if they lose on Saturday. Denmark’s final preliminary game is against the lower-seeded Czech Republic, while Sweden has games yet against Slovakia the ROC, which would allow them to advance by full games in the rankings.

Denmark isn’t the only team that has to worry about what a loss on Saturday could mean. As mentioned before, Slovakia isn’t necessarily safe yet either. A loss to Denmark on Saturday and then Sweden would likely have them on the outside looking in. Their final game of the prelims against the Czech Republic at that time would have little meaning. These are hypotheticals, of course, projections of what could happen. What’s important is that both Slovakia and Denmark enter their game on Saturday completely focused on each other.

Germany vs Finland

It’s amazing the impact that one loss can have when playing just seven games. That’s precisely where Germany and Finland find themselves, despite being the top teams in Group B. The thing is, Group B has failed to separate the good from the bad and is largely mediocre, hence the tight playoff qualification scenarios. It’s the best defense of the tournament in Finland versus the offensive juggernaut that Germany is. Through just four games, Germany has scored 19 times, which is the most of any team currently in a position to make the playoffs.

After Germany, Finland has games against Latvia and Canada. The first could help them secure a playoff spot, while the latter just looks good for the record at the moment. With Germany in a position to gain full games instead of just half games in the standings, Finland needs to take care of their business, starting with the Germans.

Standings

TEAMS WINS LOSES POINTS ROC 3 1 9 Switerland 3 1 9 Slovakia 3 1 9 Denmark 3 2 8 Sweden 2 3 6 Czech Republic 2 2 5 Great Britain 1 4 4 Belarus 1 4 4 Group B Finland 3 1 10 Germany 3 1 9 USA 3 1 9 Latvia 2 3 8 Kazakhstan 3 2 7 Canada 2 3 6 Norway 2 3 5 Italy 0 4 0

