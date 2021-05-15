Just a week after the sport of boxing held the Canelo vs Saunders fight in Dallas, the UFC brings fighting to the Lonestar State with Oliveira vs Chandler. On Saturday, May 15, Charles â€œDo Bronxâ€� Oliveira and Michael â€œIronâ€� Chandler battle for the belt in the lightweight ranks of the UFC at UFC 262 in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Charles Oliveira Never Lost Hope On Getting UFC Title Shot: â€˜I Knew Some Day I Would Get Itâ€™#UFC #MMA #UFC262 — All Access MMA (@AllAccessMMA247) May 14, 2021

Who will be settled for UFC 262 Main Card Event



Ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the weight class, the two veteran fighters will square off in a title match to fill the vacant spot left by Khabib Numagomedovâ€™s March retirement. The winner of the bout will likely defend the title this calendar year against the winner of the classâ€™ top-ranked Dustin Poirier or current No. 6 Conor McGregor fight at UFC 264 this July. Second-ranked Justin Gaethje already had a recent crack at the title last November against Numagomedov.

Entering the Octagon in Houston on Saturday, Oliveira (30-8-0) is riding an eight-fight win streak, with his last loss back in 2017. In that stretch, five of his victories came via submission, of which four came before the third round. His last two bouts have gone into the third round, including a win by decision over Tony Ferguson last December.

Across the cage from Oliveira is Chandler (22-5-0), who, despite his impressive professional record, enters just his second career UFC fight. Heâ€™s riding a three-fight win streak of his own, including his January first-round knock-out of Dan Hooker that vaulted him up the rankings. A wrestler himself, Chandler has seven career victories by submission, as well as 10 knock-out wins. Taking the step up to UFC this winter, Chandler had an 18-5 record in the Bellator cage, where he was a three-time lightweight champion, according to his website.

How to watch UFC 262 live online: Oliveiravs Chandler fight

If you donâ€™t have ESPN+, you can get a special fight night deal only for $19.99 that does not need any subscription or any monthly fee. Where subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 262 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 70 percent savings.

What is the alternative to buy UFC 262 Pay Per View tonight

The best and ESPN Plus alternative would be PremiumTV, If you donâ€™t have cable or canâ€™t get to watch the coverage on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free. You can watch the full fight including the main card from any location, this Pay Per View option would be great, no long-term contract, one-time hassle-free dedicated service ever I seen.

Here’s the UFC 262 Full Fight Card Preview



On the poster for the title fight between Oliveira and Chandler at UFC 262 are four more fights, including two really interesting ones. Starting off the main card for the evening is a pair of ranked fights further down the rung. First, fans will get the flyweight bout between No. 8 Matt Schnell and No. 9 Rogerio Bontorin, followed by featherweights No.9 Shane Burgos and No. 13 Edson Barboza. This is where the night heats up moving forward.

The only womenâ€™s bout on the main card Saturday is the flyweight fight between No. 2 Katlyn Chookagian and No. 7 Viviane Araujo, previewed in February by AllAccessMMA.com. Now in her third year with the UFC, Araujo (10-2-0) would get much closer to her hopes for a title with a victory. Meanwhile, a win by Chookagian (15-4-0) would likely see her get another at Valentina Shevchenkoâ€™s recently-defended title much sooner.

Right before the main event fight between Oliveira and Chandler is another lightweight bout between No. 5 Tony Ferguson and No. 9 Beneil Dariush. The title fight on Saturday could just have easily been Fergusonâ€™s as he fell to Olveira in both fightersâ€™ most recent fight. Ferguson (26-6-0) had a shot at the lightweight belt last spring against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 but was knocked out in the fifth round. The two losses have Ferguson entering Saturday on a two-fight losing streak, while his opponent Dariush (20-4-1) has won six consecutive bouts.

The post How to watch UFC 262 Main card including Oliveira vs Chandler via live stream PPV Fight appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch UFC 262 Main card including Oliveira vs Chandler via live stream PPV Fight