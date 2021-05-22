After the pandemic has forced the Glastonbury Festival to cancel their live event in both 2020 and now 2021, the Festival is bringing the phenomenon into living rooms and streaming devices across the globe in a massive undertaking. This yearâ€™s Glastonbury Festival is on Saturday, May 22, 2021, and still requires a ticket to attend.

About Glastonbury Festival 2021

Like everything else during these times, Glastonbury 2021 is going to look a little different from a construction standpoint. The main difference is that instead of being a five-day event in June, a five-hour live stream event will aim to capture the spirit of the Worthy Farm through musical and spoken word performances.

According to the announcement on the eventâ€™s website, â€œShot by acclaimed Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the hugely ambitious production will take viewers on a journey of the world-famous Glastonbury site, which typically greets more than 200,000 people each June.â€�

Since the festivalâ€™s first year in 1970, Somerset, England has grown into an annual destination for arts and music fans to experience ultimate creative expression. While the ongoing global pandemic prevents the Glastonbury Festival from hosting an in-person event again in 2021, organizers and artists have worked together to put together this live-streaming event to help the Festivalâ€™s charitable causes, as well as fundraise for a hopeful return to a social gathering in 2022. This yearâ€™s performers are giving their time and talents in support of the festival to help achieve their goals.

Each year, proceeds from the Glastonbury Festival support the Oxfam, Greenpeace, and Wateraid charities.

Event Name Glastonbury Festival 2021 Event Type Contemporary Performing Arts Festival Location Worthy Farms – Pilton, Somerset, England Headliners Coldplay, Damon Albarn, George Ezra, and HAIM Date Saturday, May 22, 2021 Encore Stream Sunday, May 23, 2021 Tickets $27.50 USD Live Stream Click Here To Watch Online

Glastonbury 2021 Line-up

While the 2021 Glastonbury Festival sports a much smaller lineup than attendees may be used to, the reason is rather touching. With the stream-only element of this yearâ€™s festival, in addition to the loss of revenue from 2020â€™s cancellation, this yearâ€™s acts are giving their time and talents to Glastonbury. Without the acts, fans of the festival would once again miss out on the experience, and another year without revenue would impact future festival efforts, as well as their ability to help their partner charities.

Coldplay, George Ezra, HAIM, and Damon Albarn are the headliners of this yearâ€™s truncated lineup. Surprises should be expected for festival attendees, as the organizers have leaked there will be special guests and collaborations. DJ Honey Dijon will also be taking the stage.

Glastonbury Stream Schedule

There are six different live streams that fans can select to attend when purchasing their ticket. Please note that you will only be able to attend the stream selected at the time of purchase. The different live-stream options give attendees the opportunity to attend the festival at a time that makes sense for their schedule and region.

Livestream #1 – UK / Europe / Middle East 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST & SAST / 21:00 & EEST / 22:00 GST Livestream #2 – North, South and Central America 6pm CST / 7pm EST / 20:00 ART & BRT / 0:00 BST Livestream #3 – North America (West Coast) 6pm PST / 3:00 BST Livestream #4 – Australia / New Zealand / Asia (on Sunday) 16:00 ICT / 17:00 HKT & PHST / 18:00 JST & LST / 19:00 AEST / 21:00 NZST / 10:00 BST Global Encore Screening #1 – Sunday, May 23, 2021 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST & SAST / 16:00 EST / 9am EST Global Encore Screening #2 – Sunday, May 23, 2021 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST & SAST / 21:00 EEST / 2pm EST / 11am PST

Glastonbury 2021 Tickets

Tickets to attend the 2021 Glastonbury Festival live-stream event are available for purchase now on the eventâ€™s website. Attendees can select their live stream at the time of purchase. A link to the stream option purchased will be sent to the customer ahead of the event. Ticket links canâ€™t be shared, and if multiple access attempts are detected, it could result in the removal of access. All streams are time-sensitive, and missed streams are non-refundable.

Glastonbury 2021 Live Stream

As mentioned before, the only way to experience Glastonbury 2021 is through the eventâ€™s live stream. Access to the live stream is restricted to one device per ticket purchased. When purchasing a ticket to stream the event, each customer will be able to select one of six streaming options.

The options give attendees an opportunity to experience the event live at a time that makes sense for their schedule and region. Streams are not geographically restricted, though attendees can only access the stream that they purchased.

In the past, thereâ€™s been radio and television coverage of the five-day event, but that too will change for 2021. This live-stream iteration of Glastonbury will only broadcast content via the live stream, which requires a ticket to access.

How to Watch Glastonbury 2021 Live Online?

Attending the live stream of Glastonbury 2021 only requires a modern web-enabled device and a connection to the Internet. This means that any device that allows you to enter a URL can be used to access the live stream. Such devices include computers, recent Xbox and Playstation models, Smart TVs, AppleTV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku Players, cellphones, and tablets. It should be noted that the live stream wonâ€™t be accessed using a VPN service, so be sure to turn it off when attempting to input the URL.

