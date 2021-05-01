It t’s time for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby. After being disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening race of the Triple Crown returns to its usual home at the start of May at Churchill Downs. That means the fancy hats and mint juleps will be back in force in the crowds as fans return to one of the biggest events of the horse racing calendar. Essential Quality remains the favorite heading into the race as betting opens up for this weekend with the official post time set for just before 7 p.m. EST.

Date: Saturday, May 1

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs — Louisville

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Watch Online)

Essential Quality is the favorite to win Saturday’s and has won all five of his career starts. Like six other horses in the field, he has earned a Brisnet final speed figure of at least 100 ahead of the Kentucky Derby. It’s a characteristic that 18 of 21 Derby winners in the last 21 years.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville as it traditionally does.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

Here are some the horses set to line up for Saturday’s race.

Known Agenda

Like the King

Brooklyn Strong

Keepmeinmind

Sainthood

O Besos

Mandaloun

Medina Spirit

Hot Rod Charlie

Midnight Bourbon

Dynamic One

Helium

Hidden Stash

Essential Quality

Rock Your World

King Fury*

Highly Motivated

Super Stock

Soup and Sandwich

Bourbonic

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

TV channel: NBC

NBC will broadcast the 2021 Kentucky Derby and provide analysis both before and after the race. The network will also broadcast the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes later this year.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he’s one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Hot Rod Charlie doesn’t even hit the board. The son of Oxbow and Indian Miss enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby full of confidence after winning the Louisiana Derby in March.

In addition, Hot Rod Charlie finished less than a length behind Essential Quality in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last fall. However, Hot Rod Charlie will break from the No. 9 post on Saturday, which means he could be pushed to the back if he doesn’t get a good break. Riva Ridge in 1972 was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 9 post, which shows how difficult it is for a horse to set the pace from the middle of the pack. Demling sees far better values in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he’s a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Into Mischief out of Strong Incentive, Highly Motivated shocked handicappers and onlookers alike when he ran strong for the entire 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes before falling by a nose to prohibitive favorite Essential Quality.

That run at Keeneland drastically changed the conversation around trainer Chad Brown’s thoroughbred and established himself as a true contender on Saturday. “So much for all those, including me, who felt like he looked like a sprinter,” said Demling after Highly Motivated’s Blue Grass performance. He’s a strong choice for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Demling.

