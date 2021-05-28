The 2021 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse Championship journey continues with the Final Four on Friday, May 28 at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. North Carolina, Northwestern, Syracuse, and Boston College have all advanced after entering the bracket as the top four seeds respectively.

After No.1 North Carolina and No.4 Boston College compete for one of the spots in the title game, No.2 Northwestern and No.3 Syracuse will battle for the other.

Event Details



What: NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse National Championship Semi Final Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium – Towson, Maryland When: Friday, May 28, 2021 TV Channel ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

Watch Northwestern vs Syracuse Semifinal Game



Broadcast coverage for the 2021 NCAA D-1 Women’s Lacrosse National Championship is being provided by ESPNU on television and streaming through ESPNWatch. If you’ve already cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPNU, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contract or VPN required, PremiumTV is the place to go for entertainment and sporting events.

Northwestern Preview

The Wildcats enter the Final Four contests against Syracuse looking to make their ninth appearance in the National Championship Game for a chance at their eighth title. From 2005 through 2012, Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller led the program to six consecutive titles and all nine appearances in the final. The program has hit a title drought since then but is in a prime position to get it done.

For Northwestern, it’s all about offense. The team has an unmatched two of the top 10 scorers in the nation. Lauren Gilbert is seventh, averaging 4.33 goals per game, while junior Izzy Scane has paced the nation with 6.27 goals per game. In the Wildcats’ Elite Eight showdown with No.7 Duke, Gilbert and Scane outscored the Blue Devils themselves. Gilbert scored six goals, while Scane added five of her own on seven goal-shots, as well as two assists. It should come as no surprise that Northwestern led the nation in score differential, winning by 10.4 points per game. Their offensive onslaught will meet its match against the Syracuse Orange.

Syracuse Preview

Hoping to make their second appearance in the National Championship Game and win their first title, Syracuse knows how to score it right along with Northwestern. The Orange finished the season just 22 goals short of the Wildcats with 287, which was the seventh most in the country. Though they may not have the consistent firepower from a single player, Syracuse has been driven by steady contributions as a team.

Watch Here



What: NCAA Division 1 Women’s Lacrosse National Championship Semi Final Location: Johnny Unitas Stadium – Towson, Maryland When: Friday, May 28, 2021 TV Channel ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

Therein lies the way that the Orange can get by Northwestern and advance. Teamwork will be needed to shut down Scance and force Gilbert and the rest of the team to carry the load. Of course, that’s easier said than done and has surely been tried before. It also would take an extraordinary effort from the Orange defense that allowed the 11th most goals this season. That’s what it takes to be a champion, though, and Syracuse will have to be their best selves to pull of the upset.

The post How to Northwestern vs Syracuse Live Stream: 2021 DI NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Final Four Today appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to Northwestern vs Syracuse Live Stream: 2021 DI NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Final Four Today