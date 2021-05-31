In the most attended sporting event since the start of COVID-19 restrictions, 135,000 people witnessed history as Brazilian Helio Castroneves outpaced Spaniard Alex Palou to win the 2021 Indianapolis 500. By taking the checkered flag, Castroneves scored a record-tying fourth victory at The Brickyard

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @H3LIO CASTRONEVES ON HIS FOURTH #INDY500 WIN! Relive the final two laps at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/0aYT4grWPe — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

The 46-year old, who won at the Brickyard in 2001, 2002, and 2009, joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners in race history. It was the first Indianapolis 500 victory for the Meyer Shank Racing team. The average speed in Castroneves’ victory was 190.690 miles per hour.

Castroneves led 20 of the 200 laps of the race, while Palou was in front for 35 laps. It is the second massive victory of the 2021 racing campaign for Castroneves after he claimed the 24 Hours of Daytona with Wayne Taylor Racing in late January.

Indiana’s own Conor Daly led the most laps with 40 in his U.S. Air Force Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing. Daly suffered some terrible luck when on Lap 118 Graham Rahal left his position on pit row with only three tires.

Daly, who was also in pit lane, swerved to avoid a spinning Rahal and appeared to be clear of the incident until Rahal’s fourth tire had other ideas. The nose on Daly’s car was damaged and he never recovered, finishing in 13th.

With under 10 laps to go, it appeared 2017 and 2020 winner Takuma Soto of Japan was pacing himself to make another run at a victory. Soto was steadily keeping pace with the cars in the lead pack, but with six laps to go in second place, Soto headed to pit road for fuel and eventually would finish 14th position.

New Zealander Scott McLaughlin finished third in his first-ever Indianapolis 500 race, therefore becoming the Rookie of the Year.

Indianapolis 500 Winner Chart

Pos. Driver 1. Helio Castroneves 2. Alex Palou 3. Simon Pagenaud 4. Pato O’Ward 5. Ed Carpenter 6. Santino Ferrucci 7. Sage Karam 8. Rinus VeeKay 9. Juan Pablo Montoya 10. Tony Kanaan 11. Marcus Ericsson 12. Josef Newgarden 13. Conor Daly 14. Takuma Sato 15. J.R. Hildebrand 16. Colton Herta 17. Scott Dixon 18. Jack Harvey 19. Marco Andretti 20. Scott McLaughlin 21. James Hinchcliffe 22. Ryan Hunter-Reay 23. Pietro Fittipaldi 24. Sebastien Bourdais 25. Dalton Kellett 26. Max Chilton 27. Felix Rosenqvist 28. Ed Jones 29. Alexander Rossi 30. Will Power 31. Simona de Silvestro 32. Graham Rahal 33. Stefan Wilson

