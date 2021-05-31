In the most attended sporting event since the start of COVID-19 restrictions, 135,000 people witnessed history as Brazilian Helio Castroneves outpaced Spaniard Alex Palou to win the 2021 Indianapolis 500. By taking the checkered flag, Castroneves scored a record-tying fourth victory at The Brickyard

The 46-year old, who won at the Brickyard in 2001, 2002, and 2009, joins A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners in race history. It was the first Indianapolis 500 victory for the Meyer Shank Racing team. The average speed in Castroneves’ victory was 190.690 miles per hour.

Castroneves led 20 of the 200 laps of the race, while Palou was in front for 35 laps. It is the second massive victory of the 2021 racing campaign for Castroneves after he claimed the 24 Hours of Daytona with Wayne Taylor Racing in late January.

Indiana’s own Conor Daly led the most laps with 40 in his U.S. Air Force Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing. Daly suffered some terrible luck when on Lap 118 Graham Rahal left his position on pit row with only three tires.

Daly, who was also in pit lane, swerved to avoid a spinning Rahal and appeared to be clear of the incident until Rahal’s fourth tire had other ideas. The nose on Daly’s car was damaged and he never recovered, finishing in 13th.

With under 10 laps to go, it appeared 2017 and 2020 winner Takuma Soto of Japan was pacing himself to make another run at a victory. Soto was steadily keeping pace with the cars in the lead pack, but with six laps to go in second place, Soto headed to pit road for fuel and eventually would finish 14th position.

New Zealander Scott McLaughlin finished third in his first-ever Indianapolis 500 race, therefore becoming the Rookie of the Year.

Indianapolis 500 Winner Chart

Pos. Driver
1. Helio Castroneves
2. Alex Palou
3. Simon Pagenaud
4. Pato O’Ward
5. Ed Carpenter
6. Santino Ferrucci
7. Sage Karam
8. Rinus VeeKay
9. Juan Pablo Montoya
10. Tony Kanaan
11. Marcus Ericsson
12. Josef Newgarden
13. Conor Daly
14. Takuma Sato
15. J.R. Hildebrand
16. Colton Herta
17. Scott Dixon
18. Jack Harvey
19. Marco Andretti
20. Scott McLaughlin
21. James Hinchcliffe
22. Ryan Hunter-Reay
23. Pietro Fittipaldi
24. Sebastien Bourdais
25. Dalton Kellett
26. Max Chilton
27. Felix Rosenqvist
28. Ed Jones
29. Alexander Rossi
30. Will Power
31. Simona de Silvestro
32. Graham Rahal
33. Stefan Wilson

The post Helio, Helio: Castroneves ties record with fourth Indianapolis 500 win: 2021 Complete winner list appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Helio, Helio: Castroneves ties record with fourth Indianapolis 500 win: 2021 Complete winner list