Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have shown through last year and this current young season that they are in a class of their own. This Sunday, May 9, 2021, the world will get likely get another showcase of that fact at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix. We’re glad to see that not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall.

Through three races, Hamilton and Verstappen have rotated as victors, with the former leading 2-1, with wins at the Bahrain and Portuguese Grand Prix. In the standings, Team Mercedesâ€™ Hamilton leads by just eight points over Verstappen of the Red Bull Racing Honda team, with 69 points and 61 points respectively. Lando Norris in third place has just 37 points, where competition is much closer from third to sixth place. Both Hamilton and Verstappen have been pushed by their teammates this season, Valterri Bottas (Mercedes) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull Honda) in fourth and sixth place.

2021 Spain Grand Prix Race Details

Where: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Date: Sunday, May 9, 2021 2020 Winner: Lewis Hamilton – 1:31:45.279 2021 Polling Winner: Lewis Hamilton – 1:16.741 TV Broadcast: ESPN Stream online: Now Sports pass Watch F1 in Full HD from Â£4.99

Race weekend began on Friday, May 7th with practice laps ahead of Saturdayâ€™s qualifiers. On Saturday, Hamilton won his 100th polling, being up the first position for Sunday. In fact, the top three positions for the starting line are in the exact order of last Augustâ€™s Spanish GP conclusion, with Verstappen and Bottas starting second and third behind Hamilton.

In all, there are 23 races as Formula 1 returns to a full scheduled season following last yearâ€™s shortened circuit. That means that thereâ€™s plenty of time for Verstappen to catch Hamilton, or for the field, in general, to get more competitive. Last year Hamilton was utterly dominant throughout, winning 11 of the 17 rounds, with Bottas and Verstappen finishing second and third, more than 100 points behind the champion. Each first-place finish is worth 25 points. This season, Hamilton has yet to win consecutive races but has the chance in Spain on Sunday.

Sustained Success and Rising Greatness

As far as Formula 1 racing goes, Hamilton is the standard. At 36 years old, the Brit has won seven World Championships, reaching the podium in 168 of 270 career Grand Prix. Ever since emerging on the scene in 2007 at 22 years old, his talent has been recognized. Thatâ€™s almost what makes the rise of Verstappen more intriguing. As strong as Hamiltonâ€™s performances still are, the young challenger out of the Netherlands is right there.

In fewer than half as many races as Hamilton, the 23-year-old Verstappen hasnâ€™t tasted the success yet. He came on strong last year, and has kept pace so far in 2021. A young phenom himself, Verstappen is still in pursuit of a championship. A victory on Sunday in the Spain GP to stay with Hamilton would definitely help.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2021 Live Stream From anywhere

Pay-TV telecaster Lical TV Channel will show the whole race end of the week on its committed Sky Sports F1 station. You can likewise get to a live stream of the inclusion through Now TV. Allowed to-air telecaster Channel 4 will show broadened features from qualifying and the race.

Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country – it’s $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial!

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as Â£9.98. If you want to see a few Grand Prix, it’s cheaper to go for the monthly pass at Â£33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround

