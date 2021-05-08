2021 The Giro dâ€™Italia Cycling is going to start today & weâ€™re set for an exciting Grand Tour – hereâ€™s how you can watch all the racing from where you are without cable or VPN.

Start Watching

2021 the Giro returns to its usual spot on the calendar in May, after it was shifted to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first rider starts at 14.00 and the last rider is expected to finish around 17.15 â€“ both are local times (CEST).

Giro d’Italia 2021 start Time

The race begins onÂ Saturday 8th May 2021, the usual time of year for the Giro to take place after last years was moved to October. The event will come to an end on Sunday 30th May 2021,Â with the final stage to be held in Milan.

Watch Giro d’Italia from USA, Canada, Australia, UK or anywhere

In the USA, you can watch the Giro dâ€™Italia live every day on GCN+, with live pictures being shown along with on-demand and highlights from the Italian Grand Tour.

Watch Giro d’Italia Online Here

If youâ€™re heading out of the country during the Giro dâ€™Italia 2021 – whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – access to your chose home broadcaster could be restricted by location.

Calm down, You will not miss any stages Giro d’Italia. Yes, you don’t need a cable connection or a VPN to hide your IP. PremiumTV will give you a better solution in 2021 Giro Cycling coverage.

The service never asks for your location or you don’t need a long-term contract with this subscription. The contractless one-time payment will give you full access to 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling.

Giro d’Italia 2021 route and TV times

Stage 1 â€“ Saturday 8th May

Turin to Turin (9km ITT)

Stage 2 â€“ Sunday 9th May

Stupinigi to Novara (173km flat)

Stage 3 â€“ Monday 10th May

Biella to Canale (187km hilly)

Stage 4 â€“ Tuesday 11th May

Piacenza to Sestola (185km hilly)

Stage 5 â€“ Wednesday 12th May

Modena to Cattolica (171km flat)

Stage 6 â€“ Thursday 13th May

Grotte di Frassassi to Ascoli Piceno (150km mountain)

Stage 7 â€“ Friday 14th May

Notaresco to Temoli (178km flat)

Stage 8 â€“ Saturday 15th May

Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi (173km mountain)

Stage 9 â€“ Sunday 16th May

Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (160km mountain)

REST DAY â€“ Monday 17th May

Stage 10 â€“ Tuesday 18th May

Lâ€™Aquila to Foligno (140km hilly)

Stage 11 â€“ Wednesday 19th May

Perugia to Montalcino (163km hilly)

Stage 12 â€“ Thursday 20th May

Siena to Bagno di Romagna (209km hilly)

Stage 13 â€“ Friday 21st May

Ravenna to Verona (197km flat)

Stage 14 â€“ Saturday 22nd May

Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan (205km mountain)

Stage 15 â€“ Sunday 23rd May

Grado to Gorizia (145km hilly)

REST DAY â€“ Monday 24th May

Stage 16 â€“ Tuesday 25th May

Sacille to Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo (212km mountain)

Stage 17 â€“ Wednesday 26th May

Canazei to Sega di Ala (193km mountain)

Stage 18 â€“ Thursday 27th May

Rovereto to Stradella (228km flat)

Stage 19 â€“ Friday 28th May

Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia (178km mountain)

Stage 20 â€“ Saturday 29th May

Verbania to Alpe Motta (165km mountain)

Stage 21 â€“ Sunday 30th May

Senago to Milan (29.4km ITT)

Giro dâ€™Italia 2021 start teams list

Ineos Grenadiers

AG2R CitroÃ«n Team

Astana-Premier Tech

Bahrain-Victorious

Bardiani-CSF-FaizanÃ¨

Bora-Hansgrohe

IntermarchÃ©-Wanty Gobert MatÃ©riaux

Cofidis, Solutions CrÃ©dits

Deceuninck â€“ Quick-Step

EF Education-Nippo

Groupama â€“ FDJ

Israel Start-Up Nation

Lotto-Soudal

Team BikeExchange

Movistar Team

Team Qhubeka-Assos

Jumbo-Visma

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Alpecin-Fenix

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team

Androni Giocattoli â€“ Sidermec

The post Giro d’Italia 2021: Live Stream , Torino to Torino and TV schedule for the Grand Cycling 21 Stages appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Giro d’Italia 2021: Live Stream , Torino to Torino and TV schedule for the Grand Cycling 21 Stages