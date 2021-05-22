On Saturday morning, Germany will be looking for their second IIHF World Championship preliminary round win when they face Norway in Group B action.

Germany got their first win and three points in an action-packed 9-4 win over Germany at Arena Riga on Friday. Marcel Noebels led Germany with two goals and one assist in the high-scoring affair.

Viewing Information

Teams: Germany vs. Norway

Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021

Time: 5:15 a.m. EST

Arena: Arena Riga

TV: NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)

Streaming:Â PremiumTVÂ (Worldwide)

Germany Analysis

While Germany is off to a nice start, they also opened up 3-0 during the 2019 preliminary round but eventually lost in the playoffs, so they’ll have to sustain their early success.

Germany is coached by Toni Soderholm. The Finland native played his collegiate career at UMass before his playing career with stops at HIFK, SC Bern, Frolunda HC and EHC Munchen.

Forward Noebels, who plays with Eosbaren Berlin will look to continue to lead the team in goals, but many players scored goals in their first game.

“It’s huge for us and our confidence in the team,” said Noebels. “Tomorrow, we’ve got to play even better to win against Norway.”

Lukas Reichel, who also plays for Eisbaren Berlin, finished with three points, courtesy of his goal and two assists.

Germany hopes to find the success they saw in the 2018 Olympics as they finished with a silver medal, but they’ll have a bit of a tougher task ahead in Norway.

Norway Analysis

This will be Norway’s first preliminary match, and they’ll start the opening round hoping to improve on their last two performances in the World Championship. They were 2-5 in 2018, constantly getting outscored by heavy margins.

They made some improvements in 2019, but hope to take another step forward in 2021, but they’ll be tested early here against Germany, who obviously knows how to find the net.

Norway is led by head coach Petter Thoresen, and while their roster doesn’t feature a lot of high-profile names, the one thing they have is continuity, bringing back much of the same crew that they’ve had for years. Team chemistry is definitely one of the needed intangibles, and players in clear roles as leaders who can keep each other accountable will be key for a long run as they try to make it a step farther this year.

