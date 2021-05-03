In the US, the game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the USA vs Sweden online include the Semifinals & Finals match here.

Quarterfinal – Team USA vs Sweden U18 Hockey

Date: 3/05/21

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arena: Frisco, Texas

Channel: NHL Network (USA)

Live Streaming: PremiumTV (worldwide)

Last week, USA Hockey announced the 25 young men who will represent the country at the IIHF U18 World Championship. The players come from 15 different states, from Massachusetts to California. Minnesota, Illinois, and Michigan each have the most players from their state.

Watch IIHF U-18 Hockey Online

Shane Wright made his presence on the ice known following a two-game absence from the lineup, scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over Belarus that secured Canada top spot in Group A with an unbeaten record.

Who Is On the U.S. U18 Team

Forwards: #19 Red Savage (Captain), #4 Jack Hughes, #7 Jack Devine, #8 Justin Janicke, #9 Liam Gilmartin, #12 Sasha Pastujov, #14 Rutger McGroarty, #15 Ryan St. Louis, #21 Marek Hejduk, #22 Isaac Howard, #23 Logan Cooley, #25 Dylan Duke, and #28 Charlie Stramel

Defensemen: #2 Sean Behrens (Alternate Captain), #17 Aidan Hreschuk (Alternate Captain), #3 Ryan Chseley, #5 Ty Murchison, #10 Ethan Straky, #20 Lane Hutson, #24 Ty Gallagher, and #27 Roman Schmidt

Goaltenders: #1 Braden Holt, #29 Gibson Homer, and #30 Kaidan Mbereko

Has the United States Ever Won Gold

In their 21 years of participation at the IIHF U18 World Championship, the United States has won the gold medal 10 times. The time the team won gold was in 2017. If you think you recall one more recently for the U.S., you may be thinking of the Junior Team. In January, the United States’ National Junior Team won their fifth gold medal at the IIHF World Championship. The gold medal is the team’s fifth in six years.

United States vs Sweden IIHF U 18 Game Preview

Team USA wrapped up group play in thrilling fashion on Saturday, edging Finland 5-4 in overtime. American Ty Gallagher knotted things up with two second in regulation, pounding home the rebound of his own backhanded attempt, then fellow forward Sasha Pastujov carried the puck end-to-end before going five-hole to seal it under a minute into overtime.

“I like the way we came out, I like the way we played the entire game,” head coach Dan Muse said, according to the Team USA website. “I thought you could see from the opening shift that the guys were ready. There was a little more pop in everyone’s step. There was a little more detail in everybody’s game. There was a lot to like about that and a lot to build off of moving forward.”

The Americans went to overtime in three of their four Group B tests; they fell to Russia 7-6 in extra time in their tournament opener, then bested Germany 5-3 in regulation before topping the Czech Republic in a shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Team USA finished third in the group with 8 points; Russia and Finland had 9 apiece. The Czechs took the group’s fourth and final qualifying spot with 4 points.

“You go through a tournament like this and that mental resiliency has to play a role and we’ve faced that already,” Muse said, according to The Detroit News.

“The big thing for me is that we’re learning from things. We’re learning when things don’t go well, because nothing is going to be perfect.”

Pastujov recorded at least a point in each of Team USA’s group tests; his 7 points and 4 goals lead the team.

Team USA and Sweden have seen each other plenty in this tournament, their 18 matchups makes the Swedes the second-most played opponent for the U.S. Team USA has had resounding success in terms of record, skating to a 13-2-0-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record in those games, but the battles have tightened up lately. The two sides have split their last pair of preliminary round matchups in 2018 and 2019; in their latest knockout round game, Sean Dhooghe (Aurora, Ill.) scored the game-winning goal with 21 seconds left in overtime at the 2017 semifinals in Poprad, Slovakia.

