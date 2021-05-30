Ahead of the beginning of the CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Final schedule next week, the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) is playing a friendly soccer match against Switzerland on Sunday, May 30 in St. Gallen, Switzerland at AFG Arena.

Event Details

What USA vs Switzerland Soccer Friendly When Sunday, May 30, 2021 @ 2 PM EST Where AFG Arena – St. Gallen, Switzerland Channel ESPN & TUDN Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

USMNT vs Switzerland Friendly Soccer Preview

Next week’s tournament is the resumption of the CONCACAF schedule from 2019, where the United States finished atop Group A with three wins and a loss. The CONCACAF is the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, which is FIFA’s governing body for the region.

The Swiss are a welcome opponent to help the Americans prepare against some top competition without stakes ahead of an elimination game. Switzerland is the No.13 team in the world FIFA rankings, where the USA currently sits No.20.

Sunday will mark the ninth time the teams have ever played each other, of which eight have been friendly contests. Switzerland owns the series record with four wins, which also includes three draws and a victory for the United States from 2007.

Detailed Roster by Position (Club/Country; Caps/Goals) (Ref:US SOCCER)



GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 14/0), Justin Che (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 42/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 62/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 15/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)

FORWARDS: (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 4/2), Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 2/0), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 10/1)

How to watch the USA vs Switzerland Soccer Today



Saturday’s friendly against Switzerland is being carried in the United States and Canada by ESPN and TUDN respectively. If you’ve already cut the cord, it can be difficult to find an online stream for this match. I recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no VPN or contracts required, PremiumTV is a legal stream with great quality that allows you to purchase individual events. Rather than being weighed down with a bunch of service subscriptions you don’t need just to watch an event or two every month, I can just purchase what I need. They don’t pay me to say this, I’m just trying to help you out from one fan to another.

