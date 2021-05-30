It’s a championship Sunday in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) league as they celebrate their third anniversary with the 2021 iteration of their inaugural event, Double or Nothing, on May 30. After having to show a pre-recorded event in 2020 due to the pandemic, the event is once again live in front of fans, hosted this weekend from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The night will feature six championship events in the AEW, five of which will take place during the pay-per-view portion of the event

What AEW Double or Nothing When Sunday, May 30, 2021 Time Pre-Show and Buy In Card: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST Pay-Per-View: 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST Where Jacksonville, Florida Venue Daily’s Place Live Stream WATCH HERE

Right from the first event on the schedule, the championship action begins. On the free buy-in card, Serena Deeb will defend her title against Riho in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Championship.

2021 AEW Double or Nothing Championships Preview:

As the night moves into the pay-pay-view, the Three-Way Match AEW World Championship is on the line as Orange Cassidy and Pac go against each other and Kenny Omega for Omega’s title in the event.

Hikaru Shida and Miro will each defend their championships in AEW Women’s Singles Match Championship and TNT Men’s Singles Championships respectively. Dr. Britt Baker is the female challenger to Shida, while Lance Archer will get some help from Jake Roberts to take down Miro.

The last championship-related event of the night is the highlight of the evening, with the Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW World Championship match. (watch the PPV event)

Wrestling fans who may be new to the young AEW will recognize wrestling veterans like Chris Jericho, Sting, and Cody Rhodes all in events on the night’s card. All three have brought more eyes to the AEW as their goal of “offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting spirit, freshness, and energy to the industry,” according to their website.

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 full match card

AEW World Title : Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac AEW Women’s Title : Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Stadium Stampede : The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle

: The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle AEW Tag Team Titles : The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston TNT Title : Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer

: Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Casino Battle Royale : Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. Preston “10” Vance vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. TBA

: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. Preston “10” Vance vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. TBA Pre-show – NWA World Women’s Title: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Live Stream: Pay-Per-View Info for Worldwide

AEW Revolution costs $50, and will be streamed live on B/R Live, as well as sold by traditional American cable TV services including DirecTV, Dish and Comcast, where it will cost $50. Hopefully, Comcast Xfinity won’t up-sell it again and charge $60 like it did for past AEW PPVs.

For fans in the UK, Canada, Australia or anywhere from world you can watch AEW Double or Nothing is available to order via PremiumTV

B/R Live has apps on iPhone, iPad and Android, as well as the following over-the-top devices and platforms: Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. But You can try tonight’s hot deal to this huge PPV event at only a minimal cost. Should try AWE Double or Nothing live stream

Rhodes will be participating in a tag-team match alongside Arn Anderson earlier in the evening, while Sting also does a doubles bout to end the evening. Jericho is with The Inner Circle team in a Stadium Stampede Match against The Pinnacle in the second event on the pay-per-view.

