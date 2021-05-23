The lights are set to go out in Monaco, as the start positions from the grid are decided on Saturday, amidst a dramatic series of events. Ferrariâ€™s Charles Leclerc would be leading the contingent.
While Max Verstappen would be along with him in the same row, Mercedes managed to climb up to the second row at least, but itâ€™s not Lewis Hamilton, as he would be starting from the fourth row, rather his teammate Valtteri Bottass had the better of the two.
Charles Leclerc is also out to impress on home turf, the MonÃ©gasque racer doing a fantastic job of salvaging Ferrari’s reputation – and P2 seemed to echo this, with both Â Leclerc and Ferrari stablemate Sainz securing first and second respectively.
Season leader Lewis Hamilton once again showed Max Verstappen who’s boss at the Spanish GP. An aggressive move saw the Red Bull seize the lead on the first corner, but Hamilton and Mercedes responded in masterly fashion.
F1 Monaco GrandPrix Streaming info
Date: Sunday, May 23 (schedule below)
Race start time: 3pm local / 3pm BST / 10am ET
Venue: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
Live streams: PremiumTV (From Anywhere)
Light rain showers at the start of the race then exacerbated the search for grip and ended up producing one of 2020’s most extraordinary opening laps, as then-McLaren driver Carlos Sainz surged from seventh on the grid to second place. He took the lead a lap later but Sainz was soon shuffled back as Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and, ultimately, Hamilton took control of proceedings.
FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2021
Qualifying results
|POSITION
|TIME
|1Â Â CharlesLECLERCFerrari
|1:10.346
|2Â Â MaxVERSTAPPENRed Bull Racing
|1:10.576
|3Â Â ValtteriBOTTASMercedes
|1:10.601
|4Â Â CarlosSAINZFerrari
|1:10.611
|5Â Â LandoNORRISMcLaren
|1:10.620
Carlos Sainz, who was one of the drivers who had to abort following his team mateâ€™s crash, was fourth â€“ his highest grid slot in the Principality. However, it is the first time he has been outqualified by a team mate around the streets of Monaco.
Lando Norris in the Gulf Oil liveried McLaren was sixth, the teamâ€™s best Monaco start since 2012, with Pierre Gasly making it three top six starts in five Grands Prix.
Sebastian Vettel has looked the strongest he has all season this weekend â€“ and he continued that momentum with eighth on the grid, having only escaped Q1 by 0.018s. Red Bullâ€™s Sergio Perez and Alfa Romeoâ€™s Antonio Giovinazzi completed the top 10.
Thursday, May 20
Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST
Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST
Saturday, May 22
Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST
Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST
Sunday, May 23
Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST
How to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2021 from anywhere?
Monaco GP 2021 live from any location can watch on PremiumTV. The Monaco GP can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.
What is the starting grid for the Monaco Grand Prix?
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.346
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.230s
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.255s
4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.265s
5 Lando Norris McLaren 0.274s
6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.554s
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.749s
8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.073s
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1.227s
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1.433s
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:11.486
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:11.598
13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.600
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.642
15 George Russell Williams 1:11.830
16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.096
17 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:12.205
18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:12.366
19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:12.958
20 Mick Schumacher Haas
The post Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021: Live stream, TV Channel, Full HD Coverage of Final Race appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Formula 1 Monaco GP 2021: Live stream, TV Channel, Full HD Coverage of Final Race