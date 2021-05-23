The lights are set to go out in Monaco, as the start positions from the grid are decided on Saturday, amidst a dramatic series of events. Ferrariâ€™s Charles Leclerc would be leading the contingent.

While Max Verstappen would be along with him in the same row, Mercedes managed to climb up to the second row at least, but itâ€™s not Lewis Hamilton, as he would be starting from the fourth row, rather his teammate Valtteri Bottass had the better of the two.

Charles Leclerc is also out to impress on home turf, the MonÃ©gasque racer doing a fantastic job of salvaging Ferrari’s reputation – and P2 seemed to echo this, with both Â Leclerc and Ferrari stablemate Sainz securing first and second respectively.

Season leader Lewis Hamilton once again showed Max Verstappen who’s boss at the Spanish GP. An aggressive move saw the Red Bull seize the lead on the first corner, but Hamilton and Mercedes responded in masterly fashion.

F1 Monaco GrandPrix Streaming info

Date: Sunday, May 23 (schedule below)

Race start time: 3pm local / 3pm BST / 10am ET

Venue: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Live streams: PremiumTV (From Anywhere)

Light rain showers at the start of the race then exacerbated the search for grip and ended up producing one of 2020’s most extraordinary opening laps, as then-McLaren driver Carlos Sainz surged from seventh on the grid to second place. He took the lead a lap later but Sainz was soon shuffled back as Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and, ultimately, Hamilton took control of proceedings.

FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2021 Qualifying results POSITION TIME 1 Â Â Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:10.346 2 Â Â Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:10.576 3 Â Â Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes 1:10.601 4 Â Â Carlos SAINZ Ferrari 1:10.611 5 Â Â Lando NORRIS McLaren 1:10.620

Verstappen ended up second, in what is his first front row in Monaco, with Valtteri Bottas the leading Mercedes and completing the top three. Reigning world champion and championship leader Lewis Hamilton ended up down in seventh, starting outside the top six for the fist time since the 2018 German Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz, who was one of the drivers who had to abort following his team mateâ€™s crash, was fourth â€“ his highest grid slot in the Principality. However, it is the first time he has been outqualified by a team mate around the streets of Monaco. Lando Norris in the Gulf Oil liveried McLaren was sixth, the teamâ€™s best Monaco start since 2012, with Pierre Gasly making it three top six starts in five Grands Prix. Sebastian Vettel has looked the strongest he has all season this weekend â€“ and he continued that momentum with eighth on the grid, having only escaped Q1 by 0.018s. Red Bullâ€™s Sergio Perez and Alfa Romeoâ€™s Antonio Giovinazzi completed the top 10. Formula 1, Monaco GP Schedule: Thursday, May 20 Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST Saturday, May 22 Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST Sunday, May 23 Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST How to watch Monaco Grand Prix 2021 from anywhere? Monaco GP 2021 live from any location can watch on PremiumTV. The Monaco GP can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams. What is the starting grid for the Monaco Grand Prix? 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.346

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.230s

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.255s

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.265s

5 Lando Norris McLaren 0.274s

6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.554s

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.749s

8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.073s

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1.227s

10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1.433s

11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:11.486

12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:11.598

13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.600

14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.642

15 George Russell Williams 1:11.830

16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:12.096

17 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:12.205

18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:12.366

19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:12.958

20 Mick Schumacher Haas

