As the remnant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt on sports, NCAA 2020 championships move forward. This weekend, womenâ€™s soccer proceeds toward naming its champion, beginning with the semi-finals of the 2020 College Cup. Click Here to Watch Online Florida State vs Virginia game.

Last fall, the decision was made to postpone fall sports, except for Division I football, until the spring semester. This presents a unique year where many athletes will complete two collegiate seasons in the same calendar year. As the spring semester comes to an end, the 2020 College Cup, the final four teams left in the womenâ€™s soccer tournament compete on Thursday, May 13, 2021, to determine the championship final match.

Broadcast Details for 2021 NCAA Womenâ€™s College Cup

Date: Semi-Final – Thursday, May 13, 2021 #1 Florida State vs Virginia – 6pm EST / 3pm PST

#2 North Carolina vs #11 Santa Clara – 8:30pm EST / 5:30pm PST *Championship Game – Monday, May 17, 2021 Where: WakeMed Soccer Park – Cary, North Carolina TV Broadcast: ESPN2 Stream:Â PremiumTV

Who is Left in the 2020 College Cup

48 schools entered the College Cup, which began on April 27 in North Carolina, and the competition has been nearly non-stop. Played across eight venues, including five college campuses, it will all ends on Monday, May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Competing for the opportunity in that game are Florida State, Virginia, Santa Clara University, and the University of North Carolina.

The Seminoles of Florida State entered the tournament as the top seed and looked strong in their first two matches. In the quarterfinals against No.9 Duke, it came down to a shootout with the Blue Devils. All five of Florida Stateâ€™s attempts found goal, while Duke made all shots but their initial attempt.

In their semi-final game on Thursday, the Seminoles will play a Virginia team that is tough on defense. The Cavaliers havenâ€™t allowed a goal since their first-round win over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 3-1.

North Carolina entered the tournament as the second seed behind Florida State, and have done well in friendly territory. The Tar-Heels have been more stingy than Virginia in the College Cup and shut out their opponents each round. In the quarterfinal round against Texas A&M, the Aggies were limited to just two attempts, which UNCâ€™s Claudia Dickey defended clean. Theyâ€™ll need a similar defensive effort on Thursday night against Santa Clara University, the No.11 seed. The Broncos have held teams scoreless the last two rounds and could go off offensively again as they did against Ohio State. Santa Clara scored four goals in that second-round contest.

Shot At Redemption

All four of the remaining teams made the 2019 NCAA Womenâ€™s College Cup tournament, and three of them have already improved upon their finish from that year. Virginia, a No.1 seed then too, was upset in the second round that year, 3-2 by Washington State. Santa Clara, then an unranked team, made it to the round of 16 but were eliminated by No.2 USC. Florida State was a top seed in the 2019 format and made it to the final quarterfinals. They were blown out 4-0 by UCLA. North Carolina was also top seed in 2019 and made it to the College Cup final. Against Stanford, the Tar-Heels and Cardinal went all the way to penalty kicks. Stanford, a follow top seed, got the victory, in the end, 5-4 in PK. The desire to advance for each program is strong and will make for a great semi-final round.

The post Florida State vs Virginia Live Stream: 2021 NCAA Women’s College Cup Semi-Finals Start Time, Schedule appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Florida State vs Virginia Live Stream: 2021 NCAA Women’s College Cup Semi-Finals Start Time, Schedule