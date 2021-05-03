The tournament has seen fans return to the Crucible as part of the government pilot programme following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, with organisers hopeful a capacity crowd will be able to attend the final.

The 20th frame see-sawed both ways, highlighting the tension that was in the Crucible. Trump eked out an advantage and, as the table turned ugly, he was able to chip away and got over the line to cut the gap at the final interval to 11-9.

Murphy had a chance in the first frame upon the resumption, but as earlier in the evening he ran out of position and missed a tough red across the table. Trump stepped in with his highest break of the day – 67 – to move within one frame.

World Snooker Championship 2021 info

Date: 17 April – 3 May

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV Channel: BBC/EuroSports1 & 2

Mark Selby cruised into the semi-finals after thrashing fellow three-time champion Mark Williams with a session to spare.

Resuming their eagerly anticipated quarter-final with a 6-2 lead, Selby reeled off four frames in a row with the aid of breaks of 96, 58 and 66 before Williams stopped the rot with a run of 79.

However, the Welshman was already resigned to his fate and, despite successfully producing a bizarre four-cushion break-off shot, two more half-centuries helped Selby claim the three frames he needed to complete a 13-3 victory.

World Championship Snooker Finals Schedule

All times shown are BST. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made to the schedule.

Monday 3 May

13:00 (eight frames)

The last quarter-final to end with a session to spare was Selby’s 13-3 win against Marco Fu in 2017 on his way to the title and the 37-year-old said: “We’ll find out if that’s a good omen over the next few days. But I feel as though I’m playing as good as back then, if not better at the moment. So all I can keep do is keep working hard, get as much rest as possible and stay focused.

“Really happy with the way I played from start to finish. I’ve not eased off at any stage since the start of the tournament which is nice, because you know you’re going to play some bad sessions. I’m just trying to go back to basics really, making sure I give every shot 100% and it seems to be working at the moment. I don’t seem to be missing anything silly and not really giving my opponents many easy chances.”

Williams felt he was unfortunate not to get out of the first session just 5-3 behind, but admitted: “I just got outplayed and he totally deserved it. Forget about Trump and [Neil] Robertson and [Kyren] Wilson and all these – if they’re all playing well Selby’s different class to the lot of them. He played outstanding stuff and I’m a man to put my hands up and say I can’t compete with that – not many people can. When it went 10-2 the match is dead. I tried, but the last thing I wanted to do tonight was come back at 12-4 knowing you can’t win the Bedfred World Snooker Championship 2021

If you’re not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn’t cost a penny to stream if you’re located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Watch Local tv For World Snooker Championship 2021.

Best of 25 frames Results (Quarter-Final Frame)

Quarter-finals

Neil Robertson 8-13 Kyren Wilson

Mark Selby 13-3 Mark Williams

Anthony McGill 12-13 Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump 11-13 Shaun Murphy

Second round

Ronnie O’Sullivan 12-13 Anthony McGill

Neil Robertson 13-9 Jack Lisowski

Barry Hawkins 10-13 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 7-13 Mark Williams

Stuart Bingham 13-6 Jamie Jones

David Gilbert 8-13 Judd Trump

Shaun Murphy 13-7 Yan Bingtao

Mark Allen 7-13 Mark Selby

First round

Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 Mark Joyce

Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould

David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin

Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo

Anthony McGill 10-5 Ricky Walden

John Higgins 10-7 Tian Pengfei

Kyren Wilson 10-8 Gary Wilson

Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter

Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham

Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian

Judd Trump 10-4 Liam Highfield

Mark Williams 10-4 Sam Craigie

Barry Hawkins 10-3 Matthew Selt

Shaun Murphy 10-7 Mark Davis

Mark Selby 10-1 Kurt Maflin

The post [FINAL] Mark Selby vs Shaun Murphy: TV info, Live Stream, Schedule for World Snooker Championship 2021 appeared first on Project Spurs.

