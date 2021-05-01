With Mercedes and Red Bull’s respective star drivers separated by a single point at the top of the championship with one race win apiece after two dramatic races in Bahrain and Imola, the stage has been set for another thriller in Portugal, the first of five races in seven weeks as the 2021 season accelerates

Watch F1 Live Racing

An additional challenge at last year’s race was a newly re-laid track surface, which initially offered little grip and triggered numerous mistakes from drivers through practice.

F1 Portugal GrandPrix Streaming info

Date: Sunday, May 2 (schedule below)

Race start time: 3pm local / 3pm BST / 10am ET

Venue: Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

Live streams: PremiumTV (From Anywhere)

Light rain showers at the start of the race then exacerbated the search for grip and ended up producing one of 2020’s most extraordinary opening laps, as then-McLaren driver Carlos Sainz surged from seventh on the grid to second place. He took the lead a lap later but Sainz was soon shuffled back as Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and, ultimately, Hamilton took control of proceedings.

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Practice 1 – Friday, April 30 at 11.30am BST / 11.30am WEST / 6.30am ET / 3.30am PT

Practice 2 – Friday, April 30 at 3pm BST / 3pm WEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Practice 3 – Saturday, May 1 at 12pm BST / 12pm WEST / 7am ET / 4am PT

Qualifying – Saturday, May 1 at 3pm BST / 3pm WEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Portuguese GP 2021 – Sunday, May 2 at 3pm BST / 3pm WEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Free Stream for Portuguese Grand Prix 2021

Unfortunately, there is no free stream available, especially if you’ve already used your trial for the previous streaming services. If you’re looking for a great value for just this weekend’s race, we recommend Premium TV. With no contract and no VPN necessary, PremiumTV is offering access to the Portuguese Grand Prix for just $6.99. (Qualifying & Final Race)

The 2021 F1 season promises the most exciting title fight in years, as Max Verstappen takes on seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton during the last year of the current rules cycle.

Some smart strategic decisions and equally brilliant driving saw Hamilton draw first blood in Bahrain last month, but Verstappen drew even at Imola just weeks later with a faultless drive in tricky wet conditions.

Mercedes has repeatedly stated that it faces a performance deficit to Red Bull’s high-rake RB16B in 2021, something the Austrian brand insists is a clever tactic to put it under pressure.

The two F1 teams are again expected to be in a class of their own at the Algarve circuit, and how their battle pans out will provide a better indication of the pecking order at the front of the field.

Meanwhile, McLaren could once again threaten the top guns for a podium finish, judging by the pace Lando Norris showed at Imola in the Mercedes-powered MCL35M. Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri and Ferrari could be in for a strong points haul at Portimao too.

2020 marked Portugal’s return to the F1 calendar for the first time in 24 year, and the promoters have managed to ink a deal for a second grand prix in as many years.

The post F1 Portugal GP live stream: How to stream Portuguese Grand Prix Qualifying & Final Race Coverage appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: F1 Portugal GP live stream: How to stream Portuguese Grand Prix Qualifying & Final Race Coverage