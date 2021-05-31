Today in the United States, we observe Memorial Day, a national holiday for honoring and mourning military personnel who sacrificed their lives in the name of duty while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

While grills will certainly be lit across the country, it’s also important to observe the losses, as well as the country, has been doing all weekend.

One of the ways the United States pays respects to those lost is through a Memorial Day parade.

While there will be several Memorial Day parades around the country, one of the biggest will be the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C., which returns this year after an absence last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

National Memorial Parade details

According to the parade website, the three-hour parade consists of select marching bands and veteran units from each of the 50 states honoring World War I, War World II, The Korean and Vietnam Conflicts, Desert Storm, and the liberation of Grenada, Panama, Iraq and Afghanistan. Large patriotic floats and helium-filled balloons are also part of the procession. More than 10,000 participants take part in the parade each year.

Parade Route

The parade passes alongside the National Mall on Constitution Avenue between 7th and 17th Streets.

Memorial Day Television Programming

One such occurrence will be when President Joe Biden visits the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, placing a wreath in distinct remembrance of those who were buried without being able to be identified. As in previous years, the president’s visit to the grave at Arlington National Cemetery will be televised on C-SPAN1 at 10 AM EST.

How to watch the National Memorial Day Parade

The 2021 National Memorial Day Parade will air nationwide on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations, and to military personnel worldwide on the American Forces Network. As well as (Pay-Per-View) On PremiumTV

Performances and appearances

While the parade is not open to the public, you can expect performances and appearances by Lee Brice, the U.S. Air Force Band, the U.S. Army Field Band, and the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band on the television broadcast. Other notable appearances include George W. Bush, Magic Johnson, Matthew Broderick, Kathy Bates, and more.

