The three-day global sensation, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, reaches its high note on Saturday, May 22, 2021, for the Grand Final. What started with 39 contestants quickly filtered down to 26 remaining acts, of which one will be named the 64th Eurovision Song Contest Champion. Click here to watch the Grand Final online

Date Saturday, May 22, 2021 Time 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Venue Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Each year, the Eurovision Song Contest shares a theme, like 2021â€™s â€œOpen Upâ€�. Then, broadcasters from the participating nations put forth an artist from their country to perform an original song around that theme. The artist can be a solo performer or group, a national superstar, or a completely new talent, and the song doesnâ€™t have to be unique to them, though it canâ€™t have been previously recorded elsewhere. The selected performer(s) then perform the song in front of a live audience at the Semi-Finals.

Using a system of fair-international polling as well as a point process by a jury panel of guests, acts are selected to advance to the semi-finals, and be one of the remaining 26 at the Grand Final event. Six acts from the 39 automatically advance to the Final without facing elimination in the previous voting processes. In addition to the hosting nationâ€™s act, a group called the â€œBig 5â€� is guaranteed to be in the Grand Final. The â€œBig 5â€� are the representing performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. This yearâ€™s host is The Netherlands.

In the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, the acts once again perform the selected original song live. No live instruments are used in the final. International voting from viewers at home takes place using text and telephone services as well as the app. The previously mentioned guest jury panel also distributed their points. It should be noted that, in the spirit of fair competition, home viewers canâ€™t vote for their own countryâ€™s performer. The winner is decided by the vote totals.

While it wasnâ€™t originally scheduled to air on any US channels, NBCâ€™s streaming platform, Peacock is streaming all three days. If you are in the UK, you can watch it on BBC, with the semifinals on BBC Four and the grand final on BBC One.

You can also stream it live via PremiumTV

Country Performer Song Cyprus Elena Tsagrinou El Diablo Albania Anxhela Peristeri Karma Israel Eden Alene Set Me Free Belgium Hooverphonic The Wrong Place Russia Manizha Russian Woman Malta Destiny Je Me Casse Portugal The Black Mamba Love Is On My Side Serbia Hurricane Loco Loco United Kingdom James Newman Embers Greece Stefania Last Dance Switzerland Gjorn’s Tears Tout l’Univers Iceland Daâˆ‚i Freyr og Gagnamagniâˆ‚ 10 Years Spain Blas CantÃ³ Voy A Querdarme Moldova Natalia Gordienko SUGAR Germany Jendrik I Don’t Feel Hate Finland Bllind Channel Dark Side Bulgaria Victoria Growing Up Is Getting Old Lithuania The Roop Discoteque Ukraine Go_A Shum France Barbara Pravi VoilÃ Azerbaijan Efendi Mata Hari Norway TIX Fallen Angel The Netherlands Jeangu Macrooy Birth of a New Age Italy MÃ¥neskin Zitti E Buoni Sweden Tusse Voices San Marino Senhit Adrenalina

