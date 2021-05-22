The three-day global sensation, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, reaches its high note on Saturday, May 22, 2021, for the Grand Final. What started with 39 contestants quickly filtered down to 26 remaining acts, of which one will be named the 64th Eurovision Song Contest Champion. Click here to watch the Grand Final online
Viewing Details
|Date
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Time
|8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST
|Venue
|Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV (Worldwide)
How Does the Contest Work
Each year, the Eurovision Song Contest shares a theme, like 2021â€™s â€œOpen Upâ€�. Then, broadcasters from the participating nations put forth an artist from their country to perform an original song around that theme. The artist can be a solo performer or group, a national superstar, or a completely new talent, and the song doesnâ€™t have to be unique to them, though it canâ€™t have been previously recorded elsewhere. The selected performer(s) then perform the song in front of a live audience at the Semi-Finals.
Using a system of fair-international polling as well as a point process by a jury panel of guests, acts are selected to advance to the semi-finals, and be one of the remaining 26 at the Grand Final event. Six acts from the 39 automatically advance to the Final without facing elimination in the previous voting processes. In addition to the hosting nationâ€™s act, a group called the â€œBig 5â€� is guaranteed to be in the Grand Final. The â€œBig 5â€� are the representing performers from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. This yearâ€™s host is The Netherlands.
How Does the Grand Final Work
In the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, the acts once again perform the selected original song live. No live instruments are used in the final. International voting from viewers at home takes place using text and telephone services as well as the app. The previously mentioned guest jury panel also distributed their points. It should be noted that, in the spirit of fair competition, home viewers canâ€™t vote for their own countryâ€™s performer. The winner is decided by the vote totals.
Watch Eurovision Grand 2021: Live Stream
While it wasnâ€™t originally scheduled to air on any US channels, NBCâ€™s streaming platform, Peacock is streaming all three days. If you are in the UK, you can watch it on BBC, with the semifinals on BBC Four and the grand final on BBC One.
You can also stream it live via PremiumTV
Remaining Acts
|Country
|Performer
|Song
|Cyprus
|Elena Tsagrinou
|El Diablo
|Albania
|Anxhela Peristeri
|Karma
|Israel
|Eden Alene
|Set Me Free
|Belgium
|Hooverphonic
|The Wrong Place
|Russia
|Manizha
|Russian Woman
|Malta
|Destiny
|Je Me Casse
|Portugal
|The Black Mamba
|Love Is On My Side
|Serbia
|Hurricane
|Loco Loco
|United Kingdom
|James Newman
|Embers
|Greece
|Stefania
|Last Dance
|Switzerland
|Gjorn’s Tears
|Tout l’Univers
|Iceland
|Daâˆ‚i Freyr og Gagnamagniâˆ‚
|10 Years
|Spain
|Blas CantÃ³
|Voy A Querdarme
|Moldova
|Natalia Gordienko
|SUGAR
|Germany
|Jendrik
|I Don’t Feel Hate
|Finland
|Bllind Channel
|Dark Side
|Bulgaria
|Victoria
|Growing Up Is Getting Old
|Lithuania
|The Roop
|Discoteque
|Ukraine
|Go_A
|Shum
|France
|Barbara Pravi
|VoilÃ
|Azerbaijan
|Efendi
|Mata Hari
|Norway
|TIX
|Fallen Angel
|The Netherlands
|Jeangu Macrooy
|Birth of a New Age
|Italy
|MÃ¥neskin
|Zitti E Buoni
|Sweden
|Tusse
|Voices
|San Marino
|Senhit
|Adrenalina
