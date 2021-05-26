In search for its first major trophy in club history, Spanish La Liga club Villarreal CF travels to Poland to face Manchester United in the 2021 UEFA Europa League Final on May 26.

Viewing Information

What 2021 UEFA Europa League Final Who Villarreal CF vs. Manchester United Where Gdansk, Poland TV Channel CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) Live Stream PremiumTV

It is a daunting task on paper with Villarreal never qualifying for a European final unless you count the Intertoto Cup victories in 2003 and 2004. After four appearances in the Europa League semifinals, can Villarreal take the next step?

Manchester United vs Villarreal Game preview

After finishing seventh in La Liga in 2020-21, first-year manager Unal Emery will attempt to use his English Premier League experience at Arsenal in an attempt to combat Manchester United’s attack. Emery was sacked by Arsenal on November 29, 2019 after only 18 months in charge. While managing Sevilla, Emery led the La Liga club to three consecutive Europa League titles from 2014-2016.

The danger man for Villarreal is Gerard Moreno. Moreno has netted 29 times this season with 23 of those coming in La Liga. Paco Alcacer has scored 12 goals to pace the Villarreal attack. Villarreal qualified for the knockout stage of the competition by dominating Group I with five wins and one draw. Both players have scored six goals in the Europa League this season.

For Manchester United, the final comes on the 22nd anniversary of the club’s 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Final in 1999. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner in an epic comeback with the last kick of the match against Bayern. For United, it has been 1,463 calendar days since winning the 2017 Europa League.

Club captain Harry Maguire is a major doubt for the final after suffering a foot injury nearly a month ago in a victory over Aston Villa. Putting Maguire in the Starting 11 would be considered a major risk as Maguire is hoping to be fully fit for Euro 2020 for England.

Bruno Fernandes and Edison Cavani have netted five times for Manchester United in the Europa League. A potential problem for Villarreal is Marcus Rashford, who is a player who typically plays well when the lights are brighter. Expect a performance from Rashford in the final.

Spanish clubs have won 12 Europa League titles (formerly known as the UEFA Cup) since its inception in the 1971-72 with Sevilla winning the most in the history of the competition with six, including last season. England has won nine times in its history.

Where Can I watch Manchester United vs Villarreal Europa League final 2021

In the U.S., Univision and CBS have broadcasting rights for UEFA competitions, so the game will be available on networks such as TUDN, Univision and UniMas.

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the Europa League final on TV in the UK, with BT Sport’s digital streaming service and its YouTube channel providing online access.

For the 2020/21 season, live Europa League matches have been broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN.

It’s live-streamed every single game of the competition so far – and it’s also the place to watch the Villarreal vs Man United Europa League final, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, May 26.

if you are looking for a contractless onetime cord-cutter service for streaming today’s Man Utd vs Villareal match from anywhere, we would like to inform PremiumTV is one of them.

