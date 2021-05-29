On Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Duke Blue Devils and Maryland Terrapins are set to take the field in the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Lacrosse Championship Final Four in Hartford, Connecticut. The winner of the game will play against either top-ranked North Carolina or the defending champion Virginia Cavaliers in the National Championship Game on Monday, May 31.

Duke Blue Devils Preview

To reach the Final Four, the Blue Devils had a favorable road, though it wasn’t without its challenges. After defeating High Point in the first round, Loyola Maryland fought to the end with Duke, leading with just over a minute left, and looking to pull off the upset. Duke star-freshman Brennan O’Neill found the goal for the fourth time at that moment, and forced overtime, where the Blue Devils Prevailed.

After a rather rough outing in the first round against Loyola, O’Neill found his groove as he’s had all season as the team’s leading scorer with 44 goals. His 2.75 goals per game is a key part of Duke’s average score of 15 goals per game. Opponents are averaging 10 goals per game against the Blue Devils this year.

Duke was last in the National Championship Game in 2018 where they lost to Yale, but hope O’Neill and the team can bring back the program’s first title since winning back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Maryland Terrapins Preview

The Blue Devils have most recently been to the National Championship Game, but between these teams, the Terps are the most recent to hoist the trophy. From that 2017 squad, Jared Bernhardt still remembers that moment and has seemed fueled by it in now his fifth year with the team. Bernhardt received the extra year of eligibility as a senior from the NCAA’s decision to offer athletes another year in response to COVID-19’s impact on 2020.

Bernhardt was going to use that extra year to move into football but decided to move back to the lacrosse field, much to the Terps’ benefit. He’s leading the nation in goals per game at 4.5 and became the program’s all-time leading scorer this season as well. He had five goals in the team’s Elite Eight overtime win over Notre Dame.

