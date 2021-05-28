A number of sports are already on their road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with qualifiers already underway. Track and field are getting there, with national trials right around the corner. First, the world’s best will compete this Friday at the 2021 Wanda Diamond League Doha, Qatar. The field is full of past Olympians and Olympic hopefuls for the Tokyo Games. A total of 12 reigning World Champions from 2019 will be in action. Here you can stream the 2021 Doha Diamond League On PremiumTV

The 2021 Doha Diamond League consists of 16 different track and field events worked into the program. In all, the event lasts just over three hours. In addition to the aforementioned 12 reigning champions registered for Doha, many events will feature all three podium athletes from the 2019 World Championships.

Event Time (EST / CST / PST) Women’s Pole Vault (Final) 10:58 AM / 9:58 AM / 7:58 AM Men’s 400m (Final B) 11:23 AM / 10:23 AM / 8:23 AM Women’s Discus Throw (Final) 11:25 AM / 10:25 AM / 8:25 AM Men’s 800m (Final B) 11:33 AM / 10:33 AM / 8:33 AM Women’s Triple Jump (Final) 11:38 AM / 10:38 AM / 8:38 AM Men’s 100m (Final) 11:43 AM / 10:43 AM / 8:43 AM Men’s 400m Hurdles (Final B) 11:53 AM / 10:53 AM / 8:53 AM Men’s 400m Hurdles (Final) 12:03 PM / 11:03 AM / 9:03 AM Men’s High Jump (Final) 12:05 PM / 11:05 AM / 9:05 AM Women’s 800m (Final) 12:14 PM / 11:14 AM / 9:14 AM Men’s 1500m (Final) 12:28 PM / 11:28 AM / 9:28 AM Men’s 200m (Final) 12:42 PM / 11:42 AM / 9:42 AM Men’s Shot Put (Final) 12:50 PM / 11:50 AM / 9:50 AM Women’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final) 12:53 PM / 11:53 AM / 9:53 AM Men’s 800m (Final) 1:14 PM / 12:14 PM / 10:14 AM Men’s 400m (Final) 1:26 PM / 12:26 PM / 10:26 AM Women’s 100m (Final) 1:38 PM / 12:38 PM / 10:38 AM Women’s 300m (Final) 1:48 PM / 12:48 PM / 10:48 AM Men’s 3000m Steeplechase (Final) 2:10 PM / 1:10 PM / 11:10 AM

As stacked as the field of competition will be on Friday in Qatar, some big names in track and field will be notably absent. Perhaps the hottest name in American track and field, Sha’Carri Richardson has withdrawn from the Diamond League after she cramped up this last weekend at the Gateshead, England Diamond League event. Richardson holds the fastest time in the Women’s 100m this year after posting a time of 10.72 seconds in April.

The event will also be without Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith. Asher-Smith is the woman who won the 100m at Gateshead. The Women’s 100m isn’t the only event to take a talent hit in Doha. The Men’s 400m will be missing its world-record holder and 2019 World Champion in South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk and the Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner respectively. According to NBC Sports, it was her first loss in almost two years, though she still placed second.

Following the Doha Diamond League, nations are set to begin their Olympic trials for the Tokyo 2020 games. For American runners, the trials are just less than a month away, set to take place in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field. While the Wanda Diamond League continues between now and then, it likely won’t see anyone who will be competing at the U.S. Trials.

https://twitter.com/dldoha/status/1397643388674007041The next event in Italy is after the window is already closed for athletes to meet the Trials’ standards.

How to watch 2021 Doha Diamond League: 2021 Diamond League meets in 2021 will be shown live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. A subscription costs $4.99/month and can be purchased here. You can also watch on-demand replays and major marathons, including Berlin, Chicago, and Boston.

This meet will be streamed live in the United States on Peacock from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday. In Canada: This meet can be streamed live through CBC Sports. In the UK: The BBC has the rights to all 13 Diamond League meets in 2021, which will be shown either on BBC1, BBC2, or its on-demand BBC iPlayer service.

In the United States, the Doha 2021 Diamond League will be carried on NBC’s new Peacock streaming service, though behind the PremiumTV

