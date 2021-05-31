A rivalry will be renewed today as the University of Maryland meets Virginia University in the NCAA Division I Lacrosse Championship. Everything here you need to know where, how and when you can watch or stream 2021 NCAA men’s Lacrosse Championship game today.

Maryland vs Virginia Game info

What NCAA D1 Men’s National Championship Final 2021 When Monday, May 31, 2021 Location Hartford, Connecticut Venue Rentschler Field Opponents / Time Maryland vs Virginia TV Channel ESPN2 Live Stream PremiumTV

Maryland Games Preview

The Maryland Terrapins, who are the number three ranked team, dominated the Duke Blue Devils in their semifinals matchup, thrashing Duke 14-5.

“To get here and bring Maryland to this weekend is really important to our school, our state, and our alum,” said Maryland’s head coach John Tillman.

The game was never close, which could be seen as an eye opener with Duke ranked ahead of the Terps as the number two seed, but it was no accident that Maryland came into the contest with an undefeated record and retains their unblemished record heading into the final.

– Career-high 17 saves in today

– Signing autographs in the hotel lobby The McManiac does it all #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/Lu1Bq2OodE — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) May 29, 2021

Virginia Games Preview

For Virginia, even though they are the defending champions from 2019, since there was not a season in 2020, they were seen as the underdog as the number four ranked team heading into the match with the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

But the Tar Heels, who lead the NCAA with 16.7 goals per game, struggled in their quarterfinals matchup, just escaping with 12-11 overtime win against Rutgers.

They had no such luck against the Virginia Cavaliers. It was a close, down-to-the-wire game but it was Virginia the came away with the 12-11 win.

Games History

The Terps and Cavaliers know each other well with both teams co big from the same region and both being i.n the Atlantic Coast Conference at one time.

Maryland owns a 47-45 lead over Virginia in the team’s histories. They last played in 2019 but whereas they used to play annually, the yearly matchups stopped when Maryland left for the Big Ten in 2014.

How To watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship game?

Virginia vs Maryland live streaming will will be broadcast on ESPN2 and WatchESPN App in the United States. If you are outside of the United States or do not have an active subscription to the service, we recommend PremiumTV for streaming the games live on your computer or mobile device. For a one time flat fee, you can watch the games streaming in crystal-clear high definition video to cheer on your favorite team regardless of where you are located

Final Word

Reigning champion No. 4 Virginia will look to once again come out on top, attempting to win its seventh national championship in what is now 11 appearances.

No. 3 Maryland will attempt to preserve what has been a perfect season so far, looking to remain undefeated and capture its fourth national title in now 15 appearances.

