RB Leipzig takeoff Borussia Dortmund today in the German DFB Pokal final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. For the first time in three years, Bayern Munich will not be the DFB Pokal champion, but incoming manager Julian Nagelsmann could bring some German Cup pedigree to Munich if he leads RB Leipzig to its first-ever major trophy with a win over Borussia Dortmund on Thursday in Berlin.

Match info:

Who: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

What: DFB Pokal (German Cup Final)

Where: Olympic Stadium, Berlin

When: 2.45 PM ET (12:45 GMT)

RB Leipzig has reached the final only once beforeâ€”a 3-0 loss to Bayern in 2019â€”while Dortmund will be looking for its fifth DFB Pokal trophy and third of the last decade.

The two sides met over the weekend as Dortmund, without star forward Erling Haaland, jumped into fourth place in the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win to continue its five-match winning streak.

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund Lines up and Teams News

Dortmund is in the UEFA Champions League reckoning and a Pokal title would make it quite a decent end to the season while Leipzig has one final chance to send Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann out on a high. With the German champions out of the picture, this is a great chance for both to notch some silverware.

tâ€™s not been the most straightforward route to the capital showpiece for Leipzig, who have had to navigate tricky contests against Bundesliga opposition, with three of their five rounds coming against top-flight clubs, including the semis, where they required extra-time to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 last month.

BVB meanwhile have enjoyed a comparatively simpler journey to Berlin, taking on just one Bundesliga club in the guise of Borussia Monchengladbach, while they locked horns with 2. Bundesliga outfit Holstein Kiel in their penultimate round, winning 5-0, with all five goals coming in the first half.

RB Leipzig (vs Dortmund): Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Orban; Kampl, Henrichs, Olmo, Sabitzer, Angelino; Hwang, Forsberg.

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Orban; Kampl, Henrichs, Olmo, Sabitzer, Angelino; Hwang, Forsberg. Borussia Dortmund (vs Leipzig): Hitz*; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Can, Dahoud*, Reyna, Reus, Sancho; Hazard.

Christopher Nkunku missed the weekendâ€™s game with a back problem but has travelled with the Leipzig squad. Tyler Adams and Dominik Szoboszlai miss out, however, alongside Lazar Samardzic whose season has been ended due to injury. Angelino has been left out of the squad due to reported disciplinary reasons.

For Dortmund, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, Marcel Schmelzer and Youssoufa Moukoko remain long-term absentees, while Mateu Morey is set for a protracted spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the semis, but Erling Haaland should return after missing the match at the weekend.

Storylines According to CBS Sports

Leipzig:

Nagelsmann is going with Jesse Marsch coming in to replace him and RBL are already looking to the future with various contract extension talks. While their advantage in second place in the Bundesliga may well survive the two final rounds of matches, the 1-0 loss to Bayern really broke their title charge. A 3-2 Dortmund win over the weekend suggests that Leipzig face a fight here.

Dortmund:

The momentum is truly with Edin Terzic’s men now as they seek a trophy and UCL qualification after a horrible winter spell. Five consecutive wins since their European exit to finalists Manchester City and they are truly the form team here. With Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen to come, do not be surprised if they finish the campaign strongly. Read more

How to watch 2021 DFB-Pokal Final live?

