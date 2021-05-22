In an early match on Saturday morning in Group A, Denmark takes on Sweden in preliminary round action.

With Slovakia and Russia already having three points at the top of the Group A leaderboard, both teams will look for a good start to get them into the early top four of the rankings.

Viewing information



Teams: Denmark vs. Sweden

Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021

Time: 5:15 a.m. EST

Arena: Olympic Sports Centre

TV: NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)

Streaming: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Denmark Analysis

Denmark is led by head coach Heinz Ehlers, who aside from serving as Denmark’s coach, is also currently the head coach of the SCL Tigers in the National League. He was inducted into the Danish ice hockey hall of fame in 2014 after a 20-year playing career as a left-wing and several years as a coach.

Ehlers is considered one of the top players, if not underrated, and is noted for his defensive coaching.

Denmark does not have a single NHL player on their roster and it’s also been a while since they’ve medaled. In 2019, they finished in 11th place and their best most recent finish in the World Championships was in 2016 when they finished in eighth place.

Forward Mikkel Bodker has spent some time in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, and most recently with the Ottawa Senators. He currently plays with HC Lugano of the National League.

Denmark certainly has their work cut out for them against a tough world power in Sweden, but they could make some early noise with a win on Saturday morning that would wake the whole world up.

Sweden Analysis

Sweden is coached by Johan Garpenloev, who played in the NHL for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and Atlanta Thrashers. He is not only the coach of Sweden since 2019, but he is also the General Manager of the national team.

Unlike Denmark, Sweden has found some success in the national competition. In 2006, they became the only team to win both the World Championships and Winter Olympics. They also won the World Championships at home in 2013 and again in 2018.

The roster of the Tre Konor is littered with NHL players like forward Adrian Kempe of the LA Kings, forward Marcus Sorensen of the San Jose Sharks, Isac Lundestrom of the Anaheim Ducks and his teammate Rickard Rakell among others.

Sweden has done well historically against Denmark, with a 9-0 record head-to-head.

After falling against eventual Gold Medal winner Finland in the quarterfinals in 2019, Sweden will look to get back to their winning ways, and they’ll hope to start with a win against Denmark.

From Denmark, you can watch the match through TV2 and In Sweden,Â SVT Sweden has got all the rights to live broadcast and stream online. Otherwise, we recommend PremiumTV, as they promised to cover all 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey games live stream online from anywhere. Their service comes with a one-time payment of $19.99 or even fans can get a free 3 day trial on a monthly plan.

