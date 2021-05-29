Last weekend, three of the four games in the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship Quarterfinals were decided in overtime. Now, with championship weekend upon us, lacrosse fans are prepared for the intense drama once again, with the stakes just a bit higher. As with the women’s tournament, the top-four seeds from the championship tournament are the last four standing. In Saturday’s Final Four round, No.1 North Carolina will play No.4 Virginia, followed by No.2 Duke taking on No.3 Maryland. The action resumes from Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut at Noon EST.

What NCAA D1 Men’s National Championship Final Four When Final Four – Saturday, May 29, 2021 Championship Game – Monday, May 31, 2021 Location Hartford, Connecticut Venue Rentschler Field Opponents / Time No.1 North Carolina vs No.4 Virginia – 12 PM EST No.2 Duke vs No.3 Maryland – 2:30 PM EST TV Channel ESPN2 Live Stream PremiumTV

North Carolina vs Virginia Preview

Of the four remaining teams, only Virginia didn’t need to survive overtime to advance to the Final Four. After beating Bryant 13-11 in the first round, the defending Champion Volunteers handled No.5 Georgetown 14-3. Led by Connor Shellenberger’s six goals on eight goal-shots, Virginia scored all of their points in just the first three quarters. Against a Georgetown team that allowed a Division 1 low, 8.31 goals per game, Virginia was definitely bringing it.

Competition NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Opponents Virginia vs. North Carolina Date & Time May 29, 2021 Venue Hartford, Connecticut Live Stream PremiumTV

It was an impressive outing from the freshman Shellenberger, as his season average was just under two goals per game. The overall total for Virginia was right in line with their season average of 14 goals per game. Defensively, the performance was outstanding. Georgetown’s three goals were the lowest an opponent had been held to in the tournament.

On the other sideline on Saturday, North Carolina is chasing their second championship in five years. Sure, it took extra time to earn their win over unranked Rutgers in the Elite Eight, but great teams rise to the challenge. Rutgers did their job defensively, limited the Tar Heels’ top scorer, Chris Gray, while their own Adam Charalambides was perfect shooting at goal, hitting all four of his attempts. Both teams mirrored each other exactly in the box score throughout regulation.

The close call against Rutgers may well make the Tar Heels appreciate their position in the Final Four even more. That mentality could give them an advantage over a Virginia team that rolled over their competition to this point. Stressful games like that, however, can have a lasting effect on energy levels despite a week off. Should North Carolina fall behind early, doubt or fatigue may creep in with a sense of “not again”.

Both teams have championship-winning coaches at the helm, and they’ll know how to get their team ready. Regardless of the seedings, NCAA Men’s Lacrosse is starting Saturday with their best matchup.

No. 2 Duke vs No.3 Maryland Preview

Just one season removed from their 2018 loss in the National Championship Game to Yale, the Duke Blue Devils are fighting for a shot at redemption. After back-to-back titles under Coach John Danowski in 2013 and 2014, 2018 is the only time since then that they’ve reached the final. After finishing the regular season 14-2, there’s a lot of upside for the team entering the Final Four.

The biggest upside, of course, is freshman Brennan O’Neill. Duke’s leading scorer during the regular season. In the game against Loyola Maryland, Brennan shot a perfect 4-4 at the net, the last of which tied the game at nine with just over one minute left in regulation. He’ll certainly be a point of focus for the Maryland Terrapins in their semi-final game on Saturday.

Speaking of Maryland, they have their fair share of offensive threats as well. The Terps’ Jared Bernhardt is the leader of the attack, as he also led the nation in goals scored this season with 64, which was 13 more than the next player, and 20 more than Duke’s O’Neill.

Bernhardt’s 4.5 goals per game average is just a quarter of the team’s average output of 16, narrowly edging Duke’s 15 goals per game. Defensively, both teams allowed an even 10 scores per contest during the season, setting up an extremely evenly matched contest between these two top-rated programs.

Like Duke, Maryland is no stranger to the National Championship Game. In 2017 Maryland finally took home the title after finishing runner-up in 2015 and 2016. John Tillman still has players on his roster from that championship team, including Bernhardt who was an Honorable Mention All-American that year. As similar as these teams are, it wouldn’t be surprising if they had to play in overtime again

