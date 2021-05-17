Get your golden popcorn ready because of the first-ever MTV movie and tv awards: unscripted which broadcasted yesterday night on MTV. It was the 29th edition of the awards and the fourth to jointly honor movies and television, and the first to feature a second night, which was devoted exclusively to awards in reality television Nikki Glaser hosted the event.

Here you will get who won at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, including the full list below:

BEST MOVIE “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” “Judas and the Black Messiah” “Promising Young Woman” “Soul” “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” *WINNER BEST SHOW “Bridgerton” “Cobra Kai” “Emily in Paris” “The Boys” “WandaVision” *WINNER BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman” Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah” Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Zendaya — “Malcolm & Marie” BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit” Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision” *WINNER Elliot Page — “The Umbrella Academy” Emma Corrin — “The Crown” Michaela Coel — “I May Destroy You” BEST HERO Anthony Mackie — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” *WINNER Gal Gadot — “Wonder Woman 1984” Jack Quaid — “The Boys” Pedro Pascal — “The Mandalorian” Teyonah Parris — “WandaVision” BEST FIGHT Wanda vs. Agatha — “WandaVision” *WINNER Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront — “The Boys.” Final Funhouse Fight — “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” Final Fight — “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” BEST KISS Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — “Outer Banks” *WINNER Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve” Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — “Emily in Paris” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — “Never Have I Ever” RegÃ©-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — “Bridgerton” BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Annie Murphy –“Schitt’s Creek” Eric Andre — “Bad Trip” Issa Rae — “Insecure” Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” Leslie Jones — “Coming 2 America” *WINNER BEST VILLAIN Aya Cash –“The Boys” Ewan McGregor — “Birds of Prey” Giancarlo Esposito — “The Mandalorian” Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” *WINNER Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE Antonia Gentry — “Ginny & Georgia” Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris” Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Paul Mescal — “Normal People” RegÃ©-Jean Page — “Bridgerton” *WINNER MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Elisabeth Moss — “The Invisible Man” Jurnee Smollett — “Lovecraft Country” Simona Brown — “Behind Her Eyes” Victoria Pedretti — “The Haunting of Bly Manor” *WINNER Vince Vaughn — “Freaky” BEST DUO Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo — “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” *WINNER Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby YodA — “The Mandalorian” Lily Collins & Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris” Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

The post Check who won the Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Winner list appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Check who won the Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Winner list