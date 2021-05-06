Team Finland U18 National Hockey team will face Russia U18 Menâ€™s team for the IIHF U18 World Hockey Championship semi-final stage. The game will start at 9 PM ET in Comerica Center â€“ Frisco, Texas.

FLA top prospect Anton Lundell picked up two assists in the Liiga bronze medal game today, helping HIFK beat Tappara 7-1. Considering his development and the strong season he had, it would not be surprising at all if he moves to North America next season. #FlaPanthers — Finnish Jr Hockey (@FINjrhockey) May 5, 2021

The article goes here, how can you watch the U18 IIHF Semi-finals: Russia vs Switzerland game on your TV or streaming device from anywhere. So, if you are looking for a legit guide, this article might be for you

Viewing information:

What: Switzerland vs Russia U18 IIHF Championship

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9 pm EST / 6pm PST

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Entering the final minute of the period, the teams were tied at zero. Switzerlandâ€™s Daraio Sidler checked Finlandâ€™s Aleski Heimosalmi to the head and neck area and picked up a two-minute penalty. Sidler has also assessed a 10-minute penalty for misconduct on the play.

Here’s Finland vs Russia Game Preview

With Liekit Reichle serving Sidlerâ€™s time in the box, Finland had a power-play opportunity for the remainder of the period. With just seconds left on the clock, Finlandâ€™s Samu Salminen would take advantage of the short-handed Swiss defense, finding the back of the net from outside.

Switzerland almost caught a break with 13 minutes left, when a slashing penalty against Finland set up a free shot situation for the Swiss. Aku Koskenvuo kept his score sheet clean, stuffing the one-on-one attempt from Switzerlandâ€™s Luis Robin. Four minutes later, Heimosalmi went end-to-end, finishing the rush with a beautiful touch to score Finlandâ€™s second goal. The Swiss pulled their goalie with a minute left, but the extra man didnâ€™t help. With

The victory for Finland sets up a second meeting with the Russians at the 2021 U18 Worlds. In their preliminary game last week, it was Finland who got the better of Russia, winning by shootout, 4-3. The loss is Russiaâ€™s only defeat in the tournament. Russia is coming off of a 5-2 win over Belarus in the quarter-final match. Surely they are relishing the revenge opportunity against Finland.

If Russia defeats Finland on Wednesday, there could be a potential rematch of the 2019 Gold Medal game on Thursday. On the other side of the bracket, Sweden has advanced to the medal round, facing Canada on Wednesday. Then Swedish and Russians fought for gold in the U18 Worlds in 2019, with Sweden winning in overtime 4-3. The 2020 U18 worlds were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sweden is still the World Champion.

Final Words

The winner between Russia and Finland on Wednesday will advance to the gold medal game on Thursday, May 6, 2021. There the victor will play against the winner of the other semi-final between Canada vs Sweden. The losing teams from Wednesday will play in the bronze medal game Thursday at 5 pm EST. Wednesdayâ€™s winning teams will play at 9 pm EST on Thursday to determine who gets the gold.

