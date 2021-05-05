Team Canada U18 National Hockey team will face Sweden U18 Men’s team for the IIHF U18 World Hockey Championship semi-final stage. The game will start at 5 PM ET (10 PM Sweden) in Comerica Center â€“ Frisco, Texas.

The first semi-final match will coverage TSN/TSN Direct Canada and Sevens Hockey (OTT) in Sweden. The article goes here, how can you watch the U18 IIHF Semi-finals: Canada vs Sweden or Russia vs Switzerland game on your TV or streaming device from anywhere. So, if you are looking for a legit guide, this article might be for you.

Despite the showdown having major implications for the tournament itself, itâ€™s also a chance for hockey fans to see potential NHL stars of tomorrow in action. In fact, Canadaâ€™s roster may well produce the next three No. 1 overall NHL Draft selections.

Game Preview

Connor Bedard proved too much for the Czech Republic to handle in the quarterfinals on Monday, tallying two goals and three assists in a 10-3 win to send Canada through to the semis. Bedard posted a goal and two helpers in the first period as the Canadians jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the opening seven minutes.

Dylan Guenther added a pair of goals and Shane Wright added his team-leading sixth in just three games for Canada, which got 29 saves from Benjamin Gaudreau.

Sweden sent the United States home without a medal for the first time in 18 years at the tournament with a pair of goals from Fabian Lysell and 31 saves from goalie Carl Lindbom in a 5-2 quarterfinal win.

The Americans tied the game at 1-1 in the second period before Lysell took over, restoring the Swedish advantage with an absolute beauty just 43 seconds later before adding the eventual game-winner just 1:26 into the third period.

Last Meet: Sweden vs Canada



In a much-anticipated battle between the defending gold medallists and a star-studded Canadian roster, it was Brandt Clarke recording two goals and two assists and Shane Wright posting a hat trick as part of Canadaâ€™s lopsided 12-1 victory last Tuesday.

Canada put four goals past Sweden in each period, with a Simon Forsmark consolation marker midway through the final frame spoiling the Thomas Milic shutout bid and breaking up a run of 10 unanswered goals for the boys in red and white. In all, nine Canadians scored goals and 16 recorded points.

Team Canada overview



Make no mistake â€” Canada will be facing a much-different Sweden side in the semifinals than the one it encountered early in the group stage.

The Swedes arrived in Texas as defending gold medallists, but a long layoff from competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a date with Canada in their second of back-to-back games to open the tournament made for an early wake-up call.

Lindbom now holds a 2.48 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in four games despite giving up four goals on 14 shots in the opening period against Canada, while the offence has pitched in with 15 goals in the three games since its double-digit dismantling.

How to watch Canada vs Sweden

NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF U-18 and its shows every playoff match between linear TV coverage or a new streaming service, PremiumTV. Where you can watch todayâ€™s semi-finals as well as Gold medal games from any location.

Watch IIHF Hockey Online

For Teams Canada fanâ€™s watch on TSN or TSN live all of playoffs games, and Swedish fans can watch in svenskhockey.tv (OTT)

The best service for worldwide fans for the U18 World Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch Playoffs and Championship matches with a bundle, no subscription required.

Sweden stunned the hosts in a display that featured two goals from Fabian Lysell and superb goaltending from Carl Lindbom, who stopped 31 of 33 shots.

with sights firmly set on the gold medal game, Canadaâ€™s National Menâ€™s Under-18 Team squares off with Sweden in the semifinals at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship on Wednesday afternoon, the second meeting in nine days between the rivals and third time in six years they clash in the final four Read continue

The post Check how to watch Canada vs Sweden Hockey Online IIHF U18 Semi-final Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Check how to watch Canada vs Sweden Hockey Online IIHF U18 Semi-final Preview