The 147th annual Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 1, at 1 PM ET. This is the Kentucky Oak running of the race that brings together the 3-year-old female horses each year on the day before the Kentucky Derby. Here everything you need to know Kentucky Derby 2021 start time, post position and Covid-19 Derby update.

Watch Kentucky Derby Online

As is the Derby weekend tradition, the Kentucky Oaks saw the top three-year-old fillies take on 1 1/8 miles on the dirt on Friday, with favorite Malathaat winning the race, before the field of the top three-year-old colts take center stage on Saturday at 1 1/4 miles.

Kentucky Derby Streaming Information

Date: Saturday, May 1

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs

Online Streaming: NBC app or OTT

The Kentucky Derby normally starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse will be the focal point of the Triple Crown chatter. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expects a limited number of fans to be able to attend this year’s Kentucky Derby. No fans were permitted to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which took place in September.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby

2021 Kentucky Derby live streaming platforms, a number of other content apart from sports can be watched. Which live streaming channel has something to offer for each member of your family. One way to avoid COVID-19 scares of watching sports in public is nothing new for cord-cutters as you can stream the Kentucky Derby and Oaks online from the comfort and safety of your home.

Live Kentucky Derby Here

Your Kentucky Oaks Tickets will incorporate all you require to completely appreciate the breathtaking Run for the Lillies’, a pony dashing practice since 1875. Prepare to take in the engaging Hat Parade, participate in a conventional Mint Julep drink, blend with the superstars of Millionaire’s Row, accumulate in the Infield to practice the primary rituals of spring and partake in the long standing custom of the of the Kentucky Oaks.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, April 30, 2021. The Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks are the longest continuously held sporting events in America, originating in 1875. Kentucky Oaks attendance reached 100,000 for the first time in 1999 (101,034) and 113,071 people filled the stands at the Louisville, Kentucky track despite cold and cloudy conditions in 2014. The Oaks is frequently the second-most attended event in Thoroughbred racing behind the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Oaks 2021 COVID-19 changes in place

The $1 million Kentucky Oaks is a premier race for Thoroughbred three-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, the female counterpart to the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/8-mile event is offered the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, which takes place on the first Saturday in May every year.

Expect fans in the stands again but significantly less than normal. Right now, Churchill Downs plans to limit seating to 40-50%, up to 60% in certain private areas that allow social distancing. Also, masks will be mandatory — which should come as no surprise with a statewide mandate still in place.

2021 Kentucky Derby Oaks Preview

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

Malathaat, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, is the favorite to win here. A perfect 4-4 in previous competitions, the filly will start from the No. 10 post, which is fine by her trainer.

Oaks Day at Churchill Downs is the second highest attended horse race in the country, following the Triple Crown of racing. In addition to the horse racing, Oaks is an opportunity for people to celebrate fashion will also fundraising for critical women’s health issues.

Kentucky Derby 2021 post positions, odds

Below are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of April 27.

1. Known Agenda (6-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

2. Like the King (50-1)

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)

Trainer: Daniel Velazquez

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Jockey: David Cohen

5. Sainthood (50-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

6. O Besos (20-1)

Trainer: Greg Foley

Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza

7. Mandaloun (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

8. Medina Spirit (15-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Flavien Prat

10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Mike Smith

11. Dynamic One (20-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

12. Helium (50-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

13. Hidden Stash (50-1)

Trainer: Vicki Oliver

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

14. Essential Quality (2-1) – Morning-line favorite

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

15. Rock Your World (5-1)

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Joel Rosario

16. King Fury (20-1) – SCRATCHED

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

17. Highly Motivated (10-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

18. Super Stock (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

20. Bourbonic (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

The post Check 147th “Kentucky Derby Live Stream” 2021 Race Participants, Preview & Covid 19 Updates appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Check 147th “Kentucky Derby Live Stream” 2021 Race Participants, Preview & Covid 19 Updates