After mismatches in his last two fights against Callum Smith and Avni Yildirim, super middleweight champion Saul â€œCaneloâ€� Alvarez will likely face his toughest test since fighting Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs on Saturday night. Live Stream On FightPass (World Wide)

Set to challenge him is Billy Joe Saunders, the current WBO titleholder, who comes into the fight with an unblemished 30-0 record with 14 wins by way of knockout.

Theyâ€™ll square off in the main event of the DAZN card at AT&T Stadium. While there was talk earlier this week of Saunders pulling out due to issues with ring size, the fight is going on as planned and both fighters made weight today.

PPV Price of Canelo Alvarez vs Saunders Fight

DAZN will officially coverage the biggest fight at Saturday night. DAZN monthly subscription package is $19 and if you won’t miss any DAZN fight you should choose the yearly plan which is $99/year. Click here to learn more

WHEN & HOW TO WATCH THE FiGHT

Date: Saturday, May 8

Main card start time: 8 PM ET

Alvarez-Saunders main event: 10 PM ET (Approx)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Official Coverage: DAZN (Except Mexico)

Live Stream: FightPass (World Wide)

Murray presents an interesting challenge to Alvarez. There is no question Canelo has the edge in power in this matchup, power that was even too much for former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, but Saunders is a hard man to hit.

Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Preview

Heâ€™s a slippery southpaw who likes to move in and out and score points before getting back out to avoid danger.

Saunders was last in the ring in December of 2020, winning by unanimous decision over Martin Murray. Saunders boxed well and moved around the ring in a classic stay-busy fight to prepare him after some ofttimes due to COVID-19.

Canelo isnâ€™t the only heavy-handed boxer Saunders has faced, as he looked spectacular against David Lemieux back in 2017, but heâ€™ll have to have another performance similar to that and keep his guard up to avoid the onslaught from Canelo.

Alvarez likely looks at this fight with Saunders as a way to get him closer to unifying the 168 lb. division. Heâ€™s already got the WBA and WBC belts. If heâ€™s able to bear Saunders, heâ€™ll very likely looking for the last piece of the puzzle in. A matchup with IBF champion Caleb Plant.

While Alvarez has had some strange names on his boxing resume, heâ€™s also taken on just about everyone. He used his one loss against Floyd Mayweather as a lesson that he needed better boxing skills and could not rely just on his punching power, something that has become quite impressive lately.

This likely wonâ€™t be the stand in the middle and slug matchup that everyone would like since Saunders fights a very different style, and there was a reason he wanted a larger ring, but the question will be if Saunders can take the constant pressure of Caneloâ€™s offense when the punches start coming.

Canelo Alvarez bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-9

Reach: 70.5 inches

Billy Joe Saunders bio

Nationality: English

Born: August 30, 1989

Height: 5-11

Reach: 71 inches

Saunders vs Canelo Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders (WBC, WBA & WBO super middleweight title bout)

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama (WBO junior flyweight title bout)

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho (junior middleweight bout)

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera (heavyweight bout)

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo (junior lightweight bout)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza (lightweights bout)

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek (welterweight bout)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. TBA (welterweight bout)

The post Canelo Returns to Texas to Unify Titles vs Saunders: Fight Preview, Free Live Stream guide appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Canelo Returns to Texas to Unify Titles vs Saunders: Fight Preview, Free Live Stream guide