Four division boxing champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring this Saturday, eyeing up Billy Joe Saunders’s super-middleweight crown. Check the ultimate guide for Canelo vs Saunders live stream this weekend and catch all the action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Date: May8 | Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

TV Stream: LIVE

Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the ‘regular’ form of the WBA super-middleweight belt as well as being the current holder of two belts at middleweight.

When is the fight?

The fight takes place on Saturday 8th May, meaning both men will have been out of the ring for more than a year when they take centre ring.

Where is the fight?

The fight will be at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with fans set to be in attendance, unlike the majority of cards since the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now seemingly able to put shackling contract disputes behind him, one of boxing’s biggest PPV stars will be looking to stake his claim as the main man in the 160-pound division.

Can I watch a free Canelo vs Saunders live stream?

No – but you can get it dirt cheap in some parts of the world.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders is set be available around the world exclusively via DAZN, and will be offered to customers as part of their subscription.

Fans of British boxer Saunders are particularly lucky, as the fight marks the network’s first major event in the UK – so DAZN UK is currently available for just Â£1.99 a month!

It’s also equally cheap to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month.

There’s a lot of action expected on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Be sure you’re following all of CBS Sports’ coverage of the event, including how you can watch and follow the action live below.

In USA Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streams

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Saunders â€” in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which had GGG vs Szeremeta on Friday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Saunders in the United Kingdom. The service costs Â£1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you’ll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo return on DAZN â€” and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service’s 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders [12 rounds] WBA/WBC super-middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. [8 rounds], super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes [6 rounds], super middleweights

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez [8 rounds], welterweights

Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones [6 rounds], middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdez [4 rounds], junior lightweights

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood [4 rounds], featherweights

