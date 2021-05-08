Four division boxing champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez returns to the ring this Saturday, eyeing up Billy Joe Saunders’s super-middleweight crown. Check the ultimate guide for Canelo vs Saunders live stream this weekend and catch all the action online, no matter where you are in the world right now.
Date: May8 | Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas
TV Stream: LIVE
Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the ‘regular’ form of the WBA super-middleweight belt as well as being the current holder of two belts at middleweight.
When is the fight?
Where is the fight?
Now seemingly able to put shackling contract disputes behind him, one of boxing’s biggest PPV stars will be looking to stake his claim as the main man in the 160-pound division.
Can I watch a free Canelo vs Saunders live stream?
No – but you can get it dirt cheap in some parts of the world.
Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders is set be available around the world exclusively via DAZN, and will be offered to customers as part of their subscription.
Fans of British boxer Saunders are particularly lucky, as the fight marks the network’s first major event in the UK – so DAZN UK is currently available for just Â£1.99 a month!
It’s also equally cheap to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month.
There’s a lot of action expected on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Be sure you’re following all of CBS Sports’ coverage of the event, including how you can watch and follow the action live below.
In USA Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streams
Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Saunders â€” in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which had GGG vs Szeremeta on Friday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.
Canelo vs Saunders live streams in UK
DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Saunders in the United Kingdom. The service costs Â£1.99 per month.
As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you’ll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.
Canelo vs Saunders live streams in Canada
Our friends to the north will also see Canelo return on DAZN â€” and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service’s 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.
Canelo vs Saunders fight card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders [12 rounds] WBA/WBC super-middleweight title
- Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. [8 rounds], super middleweights
- Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes [6 rounds], super middleweights
- Christian Gomez Duran vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez [8 rounds], welterweights
- Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones [6 rounds], middleweights
- Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdez [4 rounds], junior lightweights
- Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood [4 rounds], featherweights
