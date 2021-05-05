It was an extremely impressive run, but the streak of 16 consecutive medals for the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship has come to an end. The U.S. National Team fell to Sweden by a final score of 5-2 in the quarter-final round on Monday in Frisco, Texas.

Despite the showdown having major implications for the tournament itself, itâ€™s also a chance for hockey fans to see potential NHL stars of tomorrow in action. In fact, Canadaâ€™s roster may well produce the next three No. 1 overall NHL Draft selections.

Sweden had a different kind of energy right from the puck-drop against the Americans, both offensively and defensively. While the lead for the Swedes was just 1-0 after the first period, Swedish goaltender Carl Lindbom let the favored U.S. team know early that theyâ€™d better bring their lunch pail. Lindbom thwarted 12 of 12 American attacks on goal in the first period with a truly impressive display. One shot did make it through, though it was waved off for goaltending interference.

Team Canada vs Team Sweden game preview

Down 1-0 at the end of the first period, the United States evened the score in the second on a shot from Sasha Pastujov that needed no review. Sweden was quick to respond with a goal of their own, responding 50 seconds later with their second score. The goal reclaimed the Swedish lead, and they stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Make no mistake â€” Canada will be facing a much-different Sweden side in the semifinals than the one it encountered early in the group stage.

The Swedes arrived in Texas as defending gold medallists, but a long layoff from competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a date with Canada in their second of back-to-back games to open the tournament made for an early wake-up call.

Lindbom now holds a 2.48 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in four games despite giving up four goals on 14 shots in the opening period against Canada, while the offence has pitched in with 15 goals in the three games since its double-digit dismantling.

An upset win over the host Americans and playing their best hockey of the tournament when they need it most only inflates the Swedesâ€™ desire for revenge in the semis against the undefeated Canadians.

NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF U-18 and its shows every playoff match between linear TV coverage or a new streaming service, PremiumTV. Where you can watch todayâ€™s semi-finals as well as Gold medal games from any location.

For Teams Canada fanâ€™s watch on TSN or TSN live all of playoffs games, and Swedish fans can watch in svenskhockey.tv (OTT)

The best service for worldwide fans for the U18 World Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch Playoffs and Championship matches with a bundle, no subscription required.

Sweden stunned the hosts in a display that featured two goals from Fabian Lysell and superb goaltending from Carl Lindbom, who stopped 31 of 33 shots.

It was only the fourth Swedish win over in 19 under-18 meetings with the United States, who have thus finished fifth, missing a medal in this Championship for the first time since 2003.

A 5-2 win over Belarus at the Comerica Center in Frisco earned Russia a last-four game against Finland, who beat them 4-3 after a shoot-out in the group stages.

